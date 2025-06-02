Courage is a stack. The more you use it, the more you have it.

Workshops for June 2025

Workshop #1: How to use AI without loosing your mind

Date: June 11th, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Free Members: $11.00 || Paid Members: Free (code: GRB1EF)

Host: Magdalena Ponurska

“​There’s a lot of crap floating around in the virtual space about AI.

​Everyone’s got a hot take. Everyone’s selling “secrets.” But not everyone’s actually doing the work. That’s why I decided to go deep.

​Over the past six months, I made it my mission to stop drowning in AI hype and actually learn how to use this technology in a way that’s useful, ethical, and keeps me sane. I’ve taken courses and absorbed insights from the best minds in the space—Tiago Forte, Dan Koe, Ethan Mollick, Allie Miller, and a few others who actually walk their talk.

​And now, I’m bringing the findings.

​In this 60-minute workshop, I’ll share three real-world case studies from my own practice where I’ve trained my AI to think alongside me. NOT for me!”

Register Here

Workshop #2: The Creative Courage to Feel

Date: June 18th, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Free Members: $11.00 || Paid Members: Free (code: GRB1EF)

Host: Magdalena Ponurska

“I spent years believing that creativity meant pushing through feelings, not sitting with them. I was wrong.

In a world where AI can generate content in seconds, what sets you apart isn't your ability to produce faster—it's your willingness to feel deeper. Your emotions aren't obstacles to your creativity; they're the raw material that transforms ordinary work into extraordinary art, authentic leadership, and innovations that actually matter.

This isn't another workshop about managing emotions. This is about mining them.”

Register Here

Workshop #3: The Courage to Create Together

Date: June 25th, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Free Members: $11.00 || Paid Members: Free (code: GRB1EF)

Host: Magdalena Ponurska

“For years, I thought self-leadership meant grit. Independence. Doing it all myself. But here’s the truth no one tells you loud enough: self-leadership is not self-reliance.

It’s not about going it alone; it’s about knowing when to reach out, when to ask for help, and when to let others hold the mirror so you can finally see what’s been hiding in plain sight.

In this 60-minute live workshop, I’ll guide writers, creators, and leaders through the powerful (and uncomfortable) truth that vulnerability isn’t weakness; it’s an amplifier. The most courageous creators don’t push through in isolation; they borrow belief, co-create in community, and stay present in the pause.”

Register Here

To explore your voice, deepen your courage, and build a body of work that reflects your healing and your real story, not just the highlight reel, join us inside Courage to Create.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create