Maybe you've been burned by a partner who disappeared mid-project.

Maybe you're deeply introverted, and reaching out feels like asking someone to the prom—terrifying and exposing.

Maybe you've written draft after draft… but haven't hit publish because what if nobody shows up?

This summer camp was designed for you.

Not the loud ones. Not the viral ones. The ones who care deeply but have been quietly waiting for the courage to begin.

☀️ Summer 2025: Collaboration Camp

3 Sessions to Go From Hiding to Creating with Someone Who Gets You

🧭 Safe. Small. Supportive. Only 10 Spots.

You don't need to pitch like a pro or have thousands of subscribers.

You just need one tiny "yes."

Who This Is For

If you're reading this with a knot in your stomach thinking, "I want this—but I don't think I can..." This was built for you.

You've dreamed of collaborating, but

Perfectionism keeps you from hitting publish

Past partnerships left you burned

You're introverted, and outreach feels terrifying

You're tired of creating alone in your cave I'M READY!

🛶 Week 1: Inner Groundwork & Creative Safety

Theme: Unfreezing Fear + Finding Aligned Humans

Why it’s not your fault if you’re frozen—and how to gently thaw

A guided reflection to surface your core creative fear

The Values-First Collaboration model (to avoid flakes, ghosts & bulldozers)

Build your “Trust Radar” to spot red flags and green lights

🎯 Outcome: Walk away with your Collaboration Compass and a personal list of 5 aligned creators you actually feel safe reaching out to.

🧡 Week 2: Brave Invitations & No-Cringe Outreach

Theme: Connection Without Performance

Learn the art of a “soft ask” that doesn’t feel like begging or selling

Craft your own Collaboration Invitation Letter—100% your voice

Practice in a zero-judgment circle (we’ll even role-play worst-case scenarios)

Use the Three-Touch Method to build warm, trust-based connections

🎯 Outcome: Send your first brave invitation—with live coaching on how it lands.

✨ Week 3: Safe Co-Creation & Project Design

Theme: Start Small. Stay Sovereign.

Design a collaboration project that fits your vision, energy, and goals

Use the Win-Win-Win Framework to serve you, your partner, and your readers

Set healthy boundaries, expectations, and comms before going live

Create a realistic 90-day roadmap to bring your project to life

🎯 Outcome: Walk away with one safe collaboration in motion—and the confidence to trust yourself again.

🎁 What You’ll Leave With

✅ A collaboration project in progress

✅ A personal invitation letter template (you’ll actually want to use)

✅ A strategy to co-create without getting burned

✅ A connection to at least one aligned creator (and likely more)

✅ A private, safe space to practice being bold—together

Program Details

When: Fridays, July 13 · 20 · 27 (12:30–1:30 PM EST)

Where: Live Zoom + Private Community

Investment: $97

Bonus: 6-Month Alumni Circle

SIGN ME UP!

Ready to Stop Hiding?

The difference between creators who stay stuck and those who find their people isn't fearlessness—it's having the right support to take that first scary step.

You've been waiting long enough.

I WANT IN!

Guarantee: If you complete all assignments and don't have a collaboration in progress by week 3, I'll work with you 1:1 until you do!

P.S. Still scared? Good. That means this matters to you. The fear doesn't go away—but it gets easier when you're not carrying it alone.