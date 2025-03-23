I'll never forget the exact moment I saw that first paid subscriber notification pop up on my phone. (Thank you, Bob Lewis, for believing in me!) Sitting outside on my garden swing, the realization of what had just happened brought tears to my eyes.

It wasn’t just about earning money—it was about courage. The validation that someone believed in what I was putting out into the world meant everything. In that powerful instant, I thought, “Everyone deserves to experience this.”

And that's precisely why I created this challenge—to give you the courage to experience that thrill yourself.

Are you hesitating to:

Launch your first paid subscription?

Price your offering confidently?

Overcome fears around valuing your work?

Seek support and feedback on your subscription strategy?

Build a vibrant, engaged community?

You're exactly where you need to be.

Many talented creators and entrepreneurs hold back from launching paid subscriptions out of fear—fear of failure, uncertainty, or feeling isolated in the process.

Do you find yourself:

Undervaluing your expertise?

Overthinking your launch?

Missing out on recurring revenue opportunities?

Feeling alone and uncertain about your next step?

Imagine: Just 10 subscribers at $10 each per month equals $100 recurring monthly revenue—$1200 annually. That's more than money; it's proof of concept, confidence, and clarity.

Start April 5th, 2025

In this challenge, you'll build the courage to:

Clarify your subscription offering.

Confidently price your value.

Create a solid strategy to attract your first subscribers.

Foster an engaged and supportive community.

Receive empowering collective feedback.

Specific Courage-Boosting Outcomes:

Launch your first paid subscription in April.

Attract your first 10 subscribers at $10/month.

Embrace the powerful mindset of recurring revenue.

Receive personalized, supportive feedback.

Overcome fears around monetizing your value.

Establish a foundation for long-term subscription success.

Harness the Power of Community: You won't do this alone. You'll join a curated group of just 16 participants, all courageously pursuing similar goals.

Challenge Structure:

4 Weekly Workshops: Every Saturday in April 2025, 4:00 PM EST.

Actionable Steps: Clear weekly guidance to implement immediately.

Feedback & Support: Direct input from peers and experienced facilitators.

Safe Experimentation: A supportive environment to confidently test ideas and strategies.

Why This Courage-Fueled Challenge Matters:

It's a low-risk way to generate high-impact results.

It creates a clear, actionable path to recurring revenue.

It boosts your confidence dramatically as a creator.

It builds a vibrant, supportive, collaborative community.

And yes—it’s genuinely fun.

Shift from Fear to Courageous Action: Stop hesitating and start experiencing. Turn your powerful ideas into real, revenue-generating subscriptions.

What You'll Receive:

4 live, interactive courage-building workshops.

Exclusive access to a private, supportive community forum.

Actionable peer feedback and guidance.

Practical templates, tools, and resources.

Direct, personalized support from facilitators.

Take the leap—join the Courage Sandbox Challenge and unlock your courageous subscription potential!

PS: This month, I’m running this challenge with

, an amazing non-techie co-founder of two tech startups and a coach.

Logistics:

📆 Saturday, April 5, 2025 through 📆 Saturday, April 26, 2025

⏰ 4:00 - 5:00 PM EST

📍Via Zoom (no replays available)

How do I join the Courage Sandbox 2025 Challenge?

Paid members get access to (below the paywall)

Build in feedback: Sessions are structured in a way that you receive immediate feedback on your work and leave the session with actionable ideas.

Accountability buddy: You will get assigned an accountability buddy to keep you on track and playing.

Private online community and support: Connect with fellow writers, share your journey, and receive ongoing support (via What’s Up)

Access to weekly tracker

