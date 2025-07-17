A neuroscience-meets-nostalgia field study for anyone who thinks “healing” is too soft and “travel blogging” is too basic.

👋 Hi, I’m Magdalena, and I’m voluntarily walking back into my childhood.

Yes. You read that right.

I’m going back to 1980s Poland and I’m taking you with me!

The land of cabbage, Cold War whispers, and that one apartment block where I first learned how to suppress emotions like a pro.

But this time? I’m not just visiting.

I’m turning my return into a Courage Laboratory.

What’s a Courage Lab?

It’s like a writing challenge, a therapy session, and a political history documentary had a passionate affair.

I’ll be mixing Solidarity-era stories with science-backed courage practices

Daily experiments in emotional intelligence, vulnerability, and creative resilience

One brave act a day, shared publicly (because hiding is so 1989)

By the end of the challange - you will have a whole creative project completed !

And yes, there will be feelings. Possibly even tears. Definitely sarcasm

Who Is This For?

✊ People who grew up being emotionally obstructed

📚 Writers, leaders, and creators who want to turn their past into power

🧬 Nerds who love neuroscience but also cry at historical movies

🌍 Anyone wondering, “How do I turn my story into something that actually helps people?”

If you’ve got childhood memories, creative blocks, or emotional courage you haven’t unpacked since AOL dial-up… This lab is for you.

What We’re Experimenting On (Besides My Nervous System):

Week 1: Courage to Begin

Return to the scene of the trauma. I mean, childhood.

We’ll explore memory, identity, and how cabbage can smell like resistance.

Week 2: Courage to Feel What Was Hidden

A deep dive into suppressed emotions, intergenerational trauma, and why your great-grandmother’s stare still terrifies you.

Week 3: Courage to Bridge Then and Now

Make peace with your past. Or at least give it a polite handshake.

Week 4: Courage to Create Global Change

Use everything you’ve remembered, cried over, and reframed to make bold moves in your actual life.

And yes; you’ll get a reader challenge every day too.

Because if I’m feeling all the feelings, you’re coming with me.

What You’ll Get (Besides Existential Clarity):

21 raw, real-time Notes from inside the Lab (written from Poland’s emotional frontlines)

A creative practice that makes you braver —on and off the page

One science-backed courage experiment each week to rewire fear and fuel confidence

A daily reader challenge to stop scrolling and start showing up

A finished creative project by the end —no perfection required

A personal transformation toolkit grounded in neuroscience + storytelling

The clarity to own your voice—even the parts you used to hide

After 21 days, you won’t just be “writing about your life.”

You’ll be creating from it.

Side Effects May Include:

Crying in public for once in your life

Writing like your soul’s on fire

Actually doing that one bold thing you’ve been avoiding

Being able to explain post-traumatic growth at dinner parties

Unsubscribing from fake self-help forever

Join Me in the Lab

We start July, 26th 2025 at 10:00 AM EST || 16:00 (4:00) PM CEST with the Challange Kick off. Register here 👇

Challange Kick Off

This isn’t a guided tour.

It’s a soul excavation.

With science. And sarcasm.

Download your Courage Lab Challange Reader Companion 👇

The Courage Lab Reader Challenge Companion 21.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

P.S.

No, you don’t have to be Polish.

Yes, you have to be brave.

And yes—this could absolutely change your life.

Or at least make your childhood make more sense.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create