Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Kavya Anklekar's avatar
Kavya Anklekar
8h

August 1- Ah! It is so easy for people to pass judgment.

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ShinyGirl's avatar
ShinyGirl
10h

August 1 - And I've got so much good around me but all I can think of is the shit I don't like.

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