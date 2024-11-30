Made in Canva by the author

Wow! I hit a major milestone—506 members and 20 paid members in 4 months!

To everyone who's been reading, sharing, commenting, believing, and investing in me: THANK YOU!

Seriously, it means the world to have you along for this wild ride.

To celebrate this momentous occasion and give back to this amazing community (and because I'm a sucker for a good Q&A), it's time for Ask Me Anything extravaganza!

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST, via Zoom

Let's get those brain juices flowing! Ask me anything that tickles your fancy. Nothing is off-limits (within reason, of course. Let's keep it PG-13, folks).

🤔 Curious about my stance on the latest geopolitical drama?

🤯 Want to know my secret recipe for the perfect chocolate chip cookie?

🤪 Dying to hear my most embarrassing childhood story?

Bring it on!

To participate in this intellectual free-for-all, simply leave your question in the comments below. I'll then compile the most intriguing, thought-provoking, and downright hilarious queries into a dedicated post next week.

FAQ (Because Anticipating Your Questions is My Superpower)

Will you answer ANY question? I'll tackle anything asked in good faith, as long as it doesn't involve divulging state secrets or summoning ancient demons. (Though, if you have a burning question about the proper care and feeding of a pet unicorn, I'm all ears.)

Can I ask you about something you know nothing about? Absolutely! But be prepared for a potentially short (and possibly hilariously inaccurate) answer. Hey, nobody's perfect.

How long will each answer be? Think "Goldilocks length" – not too short, not too long, but just right. (Usually 1-3 paragraphs, but I reserve the right to wax poetic if the mood strikes.)

Can I ask more than one question? Go for it! But I'll channel my inner Oprah and choose the one that sparks the most joy.

What question should I ask? Ah, the eternal question. The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind... or, you know, lurking somewhere in the depths of your curious mind. Ask whatever your heart desires!

Don't forget to spread the love! Share this post with anyone who might enjoy a good dose of wit, wisdom, courage, and questionable life advice. Word-of-mouth is my jam, and your recommendations are the secret ingredient to this growing community.

Now, let the questioning commence! 🎤

