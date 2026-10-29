Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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ShinyGirl's avatar
ShinyGirl
16h

Good gosh these are all - ever single one of them - so interesting and unique. I want to do them all. Going to use your schedule. ♥️♥️♥️

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Ana McKessy's avatar
Ana McKessy
14h

I love these ideas! I especially like the voice memo on Monday that I can listen to on Friday!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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