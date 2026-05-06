It is 4:00 am. Again.

I am sitting on the edge of the bed, carpet rough under my bare feet, elbows on my knees, head in my hands. My hair is unwashed. There is sandpaper behind my eyes. James is awake in the next room, hungry again, not screaming, just present, just awake the way he always is at this hour, as if 4:00 am is simply when his day begins.

The monitor on the dresser glows green.

The book on the nightstand has seventeen sticky notes poking out of it, little yellow flags I put there with so much hope. The room smells like lavender because someone in a parenting forum told me lavender helps. I bought the diffuser. Measured the drops. It does not help. I also repainted his room, moved the crib to the opposite wall, ordered the white noise machine and the blackout curtains and the specific sleep sack in the specific tog rating that three separate websites agreed upon. All of it researched at 2:00 am on my phone, squinting at screens, taking advice from strangers who seemed so certain.

None of it worked.

A Better Mother

So I sat there, night after night, adding new sticky notes to a book I had already read twice, convinced I had missed something. The answer was in there somewhere and I just had not found it yet. A better mother, a more organized mother, a mother who tried harder, would have cracked this by now.

The thought about being a better mother was the one that got me.

Because James was happy, bright, curious, thoroughly awake small person who was still hungry at 4:00 am, regardless of what the timeline said his body should be doing by now. I could not see that clearly at the time. What I could see was every other baby in my mother’s group apparently sleeping seven hours straight, every book telling me that by four months this should be resolved, then six months, then nine months, and my son at fifteen months still waking every four or five hours like clockwork.

Fine

I stopped bringing it up with other mothers. The conversation always ended with suggestions I had already tried, and I could not bear one more round of it. I smiled and said things were improving. They were not improving. I became a person who said fine when asked, and then sat in the car afterward and stared through the windscreen for a minute before starting the engine.

Some mornings my hands shook slightly on the keyboard at work before the coffee kicked in. I was holding myself together with caffeine and a very specific kind of stubbornness, the kind that kicks in when you cannot afford to fall apart. James woke at four, indifferent.

Unopened

Underneath all of it, though, something else was running quietly.

It surfaced at odd moments, usually at 4:00 am when I was too tired to argue with myself, and I would feel it for a second and then push it away. He is fine. Just hungry. The books said otherwise. And every other baby in the mothers’ group, apparently, was sleeping just fine.

My mother had been saying the same thing for months. On the phone, in that careful tone she uses when she is trying not to push. You know what he needs. Stop looking it up and just listen. I told her I was. The book was still open in my lap.

The voice kept arriving, in her words and in mine, and I kept returning it unopened, like a letter I was not ready to read.

He Slept

Then James turned eighteen months.

And he slept. Not because I finally landed on the right combination of routine and room temperature and tog rating. Nothing had been fixed, because nothing was broken. He slept because he was ready. The switch flipped on his timeline, not mine, not any book’s. His.

I remember lying there that first full night, waking at 4:00 am out of habit, listening to the monitor, hearing nothing. Just the white noise machine, still running. And I started to cry, not from relief exactly, though there was relief, but from something harder to name.

I had heard her. Months ago. Every time I opened the book. The voice I kept mistaking for my own doubt was my mother’s, layered under mine, both of us saying the same thing, both of us right.

What She Said

James is older now. Sleep is no longer an issue. The book is gone from the nightstand, the diffuser packed away in a cupboard somewhere.

Sometimes I sit with this thought: how much of what I now call instinct was my mother’s voice, said carefully, on the phone, years ago, that I finally let in.

Before you write the card on Sunday, tell me one thing in the comments.

What did she say to you that took years to hear?

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