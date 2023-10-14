How to Rewire Your Brain for Time-Abundance: Part I
You’ve heard it and you’ve uttered it: “I just don’t have the time.” It’s a phrase that’s become emblematic of the modern professional era. But what does it really tell us about our leadership styles, our priorities, and more importantly, our subconscious barriers?
Imagine, for a moment, a world where ti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courage to Create to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.