Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Simone Kreutzer's avatar
Simone Kreutzer
6h

Thanks for sharing, I totally get your point and I can see how I use terms like „by accident“, too. On the other hand some things are accidental. I became a freelance lecturer because I had a colleague doing continuous education. She had troubles understanding things in my field of expertise - online marketing and e-commerce. So I helped her and we laughed at her idea that I would do a better job than her actual lecturer. A few weeks later she hands me the business card of the director of the education institute saying: please call him, they’re desperately looking for people with your education and expertise. That’s how one of my many endeavors started 😉

So what is it? Accident? Taking a chance?

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Jacqueline Fisch's avatar
Jacqueline Fisch
10h

Thanks for sharing this Magdalena. I, too, have used that line for why I landed where I landed: "an accident."

And you're spot on – it's the SAFE way to explain it.

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