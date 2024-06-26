Great leaders aren’t control freaks; they’re experts in letting go — strategically, that is.

They master the art of delegation.

Delegation isn’t about dumping your problems on some poor sucker while you kick back.

It’s about empowering your team, maximizing productivity, and (let’s be real) freeing up your own time to do the high-level stuff that only you can do.

Yeah, that kind of sounds like a win for everyone.

But there’s a catch…you have to trust your people, and that’s where it gets a little scary.

Let’s break down the six degrees of delegation and figure out where you’re getting stuck.

Level 1: Do As I Say (AKA Micromanagement Hell)

This is for when your employees are clueless newbies, or you’re the type who likes to see the whites of their eyes before you believe they’ve actually done something. Think of it as training wheels. You give precise instructions, and you expect exact execution. There’s no room for creativity or problem-solving on their part.

When you use it wisely, this level is great for ensuring consistency and avoiding massive screw-ups. But stay here too long, and you’ll either burn out or stifle your team into a bunch of robots incapable of making a decision without you.

Level 2: Look Into This and Report Back

Okay, you’re ready to take the training wheels off…partially. You still want to call the shots, but you’re willing to let your team do some legwork. They research, gather information, and report their findings back to you. You listen (maybe), consider their input (sort of), and ultimately make the decision yourself.

This level signals a tiny dose of trust. Still, it lets you maintain a firm grip on the outcome. It’s not a bad place to be when you’re dealing with important decisions or when you’re working with people who need a bit more guidance.

Level 3: Analyze, Advise, I’ll Decide

You’re getting warmer! Now you’re saying, “Hey, team! I value your brains. Analyze the situation, weigh the pros and cons, and come up with what you think is the best course of action.”

The key here is they still don’t do anything. You’re collecting advice, not handing over power. This is a fantastic way to build your team’s analytical skills and see how individual members think. It also gives you a head start on your own decision-making process.

Level 4: Decide and Check In

Alright, the gloves are starting to come off! At Level 4, it’s getting real. Your team makes the call, but you still get a heads up before they pull the trigger.

This is a nice, safe way to ease into true delegation. It works well if you’re nervous about handing off certain tasks, or when a decision carries risk. It offers a safety net without suffocating your team.

Level 5: Do Your Thing (Within Limits)

Whoa! This is where the magic starts to happen. You’re basically saying, “Here’s the problem, figure it out. Just keep it within these boundaries.” You set the big-picture goal and some ground rules, but then you hand over the reins.

This is high-level delegation at its finest. It fosters initiative, decision-making, and accountability within your team. You’re trusting them enough to let them drive, but not enough to let them run wild.

Level 6: Get It Done (I Don’t Care How)

This is the holy grail. The ultimate level of faith and freedom for your team. You outline the desired outcome and… disappear. You fully trust them to get the results they need. No check-ins, no approvals, just pure, unadulterated delegation.

Use this level sparingly and only with people you really trust. It’s high-risk, high-reward. Think of it like sending your kids off to college: a little bit exciting, a lot nerve-wracking, but ultimately, that’s how they grow.

So, Where Do You Fit In?

Let’s be honest, the whole concept of delegation makes some people break out in a cold sweat. You have to face the terrifying possibility that someone else might just do something as well (or even better) than you could on your best day. Yikes! But don’t be afraid to loosen the grip a bit — I promise it won’t kill you.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to help you conquer the delegation game:

Don’t Be A Perfectionist: Nobody’s going to do things the exact same way you do — and that’s okay! Embrace the beauty of diverse approaches. If you want everything a certain way, you might as well do it yourself and call it a day.

Be Crystal Clear: Vague instructions are the nemesis of delegation. If you don’t communicate clearly what results you want, how in the world can your team deliver? Spend the extra time upfront to be as specific as possible.

Give Them The Tools: Asking someone to conquer Everest without ropes and oxygen is a bad idea. The same goes for delegation. Make sure your people have the resources, training, and authority they need to do their jobs. Then get out of their way.

Embrace Failure (Yes, really): Delegating means accepting that mistakes might happen. Don’t freak out, just view these as opportunities for growth for both you and your team. After all, sometimes the best lessons are learned the hard way.

Praise the Heck Out of Them: Look, we all like a little recognition now and then. When your team gets it right, be sure to sing their praises. A genuine “great job” goes a long way in building trust and motivating them to take on even more responsibility.

The Bottom Line

Delegation isn’t about shirking your duties. It isn’t a sign of weakness. Instead, think of it as a sign of strength and an investment in your most valuable asset — your people. Get on board, or prepare to get crushed under the workload. The higher you climb on the leadership ladder, the more obvious it becomes that you simply can’t do this thing alone. Master the art of delegation, and you master a critical skill for leadership success.

Now Get Out There and Conquer the World!

I’m curious — where do you see yourself on the six-degree delegation scale? Are you a Level 1 control freak, or are you starting to let your people shine at Level 5 or 6? Share your experiences in the responses.