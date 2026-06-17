Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
11h

This is so helpful, thank you.

I am currently in my corporate self era, but I am an outsider. I do not fit into this box and I can’t wait to snatch my corporate self coat off and fling it into a fire. I should write that opportunity into my script.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
lashanda brown's avatar
lashanda brown
12h

I’m starting my next writing session with the line that jumped off the page at me: I walked through those doors wearing my corporate role as a coat I could take off.

I felt my whole body shift with that line!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture