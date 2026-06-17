I have started my life over more times than I ever planned to. Seven, at the last count, which puts me two reinventions short of a cat and closing that gap with what I can only call unseemly enthusiasm.

It was never a strategy. Becoming a woman who reinvents herself is not the sort of thing you write on a vision board. It happened the way most important things happen, in the middle of something else entirely, with no name attached, and only recently did I sit down and actually count. The number startled me.

You have probably done this too. You almost certainly did not call it starting over while it was happening, and you almost certainly never stopped to add it up. So let me walk you through mine, so somewhere inside it, you can catch sight of your own.

I. The outsider

I was twenty-one, standing in an American airport with two suitcases that had seemed perfectly reasonable in Poland and felt like anchors by the time I reached the baggage hall. My accent arrived in every room a half second before I did. People would tilt their heads when I spoke, doing the small polite work of translation, and I learnt to read that tilt the way you read weather coming in off the fields. For years I was a beat behind every joke, watching everyone else for the rules nobody writes down because everyone already seems to know them. I smoothed my edges, made myself quieter and rounder and easier to place. That was the first reinvention, and the loneliest of the lot, because I was becoming someone new without having chosen who, driven only by the ache to belong somewhere.

II. The student of the mind

The second one I chose on purpose, and it felt like the first real decision of my adult life. Psychology pulled me in because I wanted to understand the people around me, and underneath that, if I am honest, because I wanted to understand why I kept feeling like a visitor among them. Learning the architecture of the mind handed me a language for being human. Here was the first time I rebuilt myself toward something rather than away from something, and the difference settled in my chest like warmth.

III. The corporate self

Then came the corporate years, and for these I have a photograph.

“Ten years. The engraving said it more plainly than I could have. I had become a corporate person so completely that I had almost forgotten I was ever anyone else.”

Fifteen years at General Motors. I built a whole new self from the studs up. The badge on its lanyard. The headshot where I am smiling in a way I had quietly practiced . The particular cadence you learn for a meeting so the room takes you seriously. The culture had nothing to do with the kitchen I grew up in, and I became fluent in it anyway, fluent enough to be good, good enough to be handed that award. It sat on my shelf heavier than it looked, engraved with a decade of being someone I was not born to be and had decided to become regardless.

IV. The coach

The fourth reinvention freed me from the ladder I spent years climbing. Certifying as an executive coach meant stepping out of the machine to sit across the table from the people still inside it, close enough to watch a leader’s face change in the moment they finally saw themselves clearly. The title stopped explaining itself at dinner parties. I got to describe what I did now, every single time, to slightly puzzled faces, and I chose those puzzled faces over the comfort of a word everyone already understood.

V. The school leader

The fifth came with no map at all. I stepped into educational leadership and the world of Montessori, and I started running schools, which is a sentence I can write calmly today and could not have survived reading back then. The plain truth is I had no idea what I was doing. Small wooden chairs, the smell of beeswax and pencil shavings, a hundred decisions before nine in the morning, all of it learnt in motion, frightened, one impossible week stacked on the last. Then a global pandemic arrived and tore up the rules of that world while I was still squinting at them, trying to make out the print.

VI. The writer

The sixth is the one your eyes are moving across right now. Two years ago I opened a Substack and faced a blank page with no one on the other side of it. Those first essays went out into a silence so complete I could practically hear it. I wrote in the cracks of my days, before the house stirred, on a lunch break with a sandwich going stale beside the keyboard, in my car in a car park with the engine ticking as it cooled and cold coffee forgotten in the cup holder. One essay at a time, the silence began to fill. The empty page slowly became seven thousand people, and somewhere in there I became a writer, a thing I had wanted privately for most of my life and had never once given myself permission to say out loud.

VII. Back through the doors

The seventh caught even me off guard. Last year I walked into business innovation at a financial technology company, back into the corporate world I had once promised myself I was finished with for good. The building felt familiar in my body, the badge, the lanyard, the lift doors closing. The woman carrying them through the entrance was someone else entirely by then, a coach and a school leader and a writer under the lanyard, wearing the corporate role like a coat she could take off whenever she chose.

Seven lives. Here is the thing it took me five decades to see.

Most of those reinventions ran the hard way. They turned up with no soundtrack and no flattering light. Each one was forced. A crisis would arrive and begin the rewriting before I had agreed to a single word of it, and I only ever understood the shape long afterwards, the way you read your own life clearly only in reverse. The outsider years were pure survival. Leaving corporate the first time followed a burnout I could no longer talk myself out of. The collapse and the slow rebuild came after I had driven myself straight into the ground. Life kept backing me into corners, and I kept becoming someone new because the previous someone could not breathe where I had landed.

Underneath all seven, though, the same quiet machinery had been running the whole time, and noticing it took me far longer than I would like to admit. Something always got rewritten first, inside me, before anything changed on the outside. A different life then turned up on the far side, a little late, like a guest delayed in traffic. The shape never altered. Only the amount of pain it took to set it moving.

That is the entire reason I write things down now, in detail, by hand. Future Scripting is simply this old pattern run on purpose, with a pen, before life can volunteer to do it for me.

The brain keeps no tidy folder marked real sitting beside another one marked merely imagined. Write a scene in enough sensory detail and your nervous system treats it as something that happened to you, then quietly begins to expect more of the same. I have watched it happen in more than four hundred people who sat down to do this work, and I felt it in my own hands long before I had words for it.

The three R’s: Rewrite, Rewire, Reinvent.

Rewrite is the part your hand does at the desk, the deliberate act of putting a different version of your life on the page, in detail, before any of it has shown up. Your pen is your permission slip. You write the life first so you can live it second.

Rewire is the part you cannot watch and cannot hurry. Return to the same future often enough, in enough sensory detail, and your nervous system starts treating it as memory. The pathways lay themselves down while you are busy with the dishes, in the dark, on a schedule your biology never shares.

Reinven t is the life waiting on the far side, arriving because the brain now running your days is no longer the one you started with. Like spring, it simply arrives, without once asking how hard you tried.

Notice what that quietly leaves you. Rewrite belongs to you. The rewiring belongs to your biology. Reinvention belongs to time. Your whole job, the entire job, is the daily page, and everything downstream of it is out of your hands. Which is either terrifying or the most freeing sentence I can offer you, depending on the kind of morning you are having when you read it.

None of this is a trick I invented. It is only the deliberate version of how I survived seven lives. For five decades the reinventions came by force, decoded in hindsight, the lesson always arriving after the exam. This is the same transformation made conscious, the rewriting done on your own terms, by hand, at your own kitchen table, before a crisis kindly offers to handle it for you.

Seven lives in, I am told cats get nine. I have yet to meet one who paid much attention to the rules, and I am beginning to suspect I take after them.

You have rebuilt yourself before. The odds are you never called it that, and that it cost you something each time. So here is the question I want to leave on the table, gentler than the way life usually puts it.

What would you write down today, if you trusted that the rewiring would follow, and that a new life would come to meet it? Drop it in the comments below, I read every single one.

P.S. Your next reinvention can start with the room you’re sitting in. This month I’m hosting a 75-minute workshop on writing your environment into something that matches who you’re becoming. Join us here. (A small paid session, $57, kept deliberately intimate.)

If this found you somewhere between two of your own lives, forward it to someone who has started over more times than they let on. They will know exactly why you sent it.

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