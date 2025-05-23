Photo of the author made in Canva | Generative AI can feel like being in space - terrifying and exciting at the same time!

Over the past six months, I made it my mission to stop drowning in AI hype and actually learn how to use this technology in a way that’s useful, ethical, and keeps me sane.

I’ve taken courses and absorbed insights from the best minds in the space: Tiago Forte,

, Ethan Mollick, Allie Miller, and a few others who actually walk their talk.

Everyone’s got a hot take.

Everyone’s selling “secrets.”

But not everyone’s actually doing the work.

That’s why I decided to go deep.

​And now, I’m bringing the findings.

​In this 60-minute workshop, I’ll share three real-world case studies from my own practice where I’ve trained my AI to think alongside me, not for me:

​AI for Grants: How I taught my AI to help me write compelling federal and state grant applications (without going full robot.) ​AI for Energy Management: How I use AI to optimize my daily schedule around my natural energy peaks so I work with my brain, not against it. ​AI for Coaching: How I prep for client sessions with the help of AI without losing the humanity that makes coaching transformative.

​This isn’t a theory dump.

It’s not another “10 Best ChatGPT Prompts” list.

This is for you if you're a creator, coach, or consultant who’s curious but overwhelmed, hopeful but skeptical, and done with the noise.

​If you've been thinking, "AI could be powerful if only I knew how to tame it without losing my voice or mind," this workshop is for you.

​Bring your questions.

Bring your skepticism.

Bring your messy digital brain.

​I’ll bring the strategy, the stories, and the sanity.

Logistics:

Monday, May 26 2025 || 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT || Via Zoom

Register Here

