How to train your AI without loosing your mind
Over the past six months, I made it my mission to stop drowning in AI hype and actually learn how to use this technology in a way that’s useful, ethical, and keeps me sane.
I’ve taken courses and absorbed insights from the best minds in the space: Tiago Forte,, Ethan Mollick, Allie Miller, and a few others who actually walk their talk.
Everyone’s got a hot take.
Everyone’s selling “secrets.”
But not everyone’s actually doing the work.
That’s why I decided to go deep.
And now, I’m bringing the findings.
In this 60-minute workshop, I’ll share three real-world case studies from my own practice where I’ve trained my AI to think alongside me, not for me:
AI for Grants: How I taught my AI to help me write compelling federal and state grant applications (without going full robot.)
AI for Energy Management: How I use AI to optimize my daily schedule around my natural energy peaks so I work with my brain, not against it.
AI for Coaching: How I prep for client sessions with the help of AI without losing the humanity that makes coaching transformative.
This isn’t a theory dump.
It’s not another “10 Best ChatGPT Prompts” list.
This is for you if you're a creator, coach, or consultant who’s curious but overwhelmed, hopeful but skeptical, and done with the noise.
If you've been thinking, "AI could be powerful if only I knew how to tame it without losing my voice or mind," this workshop is for you.
Bring your questions.
Bring your skepticism.
Bring your messy digital brain.
I’ll bring the strategy, the stories, and the sanity.
Logistics:
Monday, May 26 2025 || 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT || Via Zoom
👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack.