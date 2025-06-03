Marketing feels like the unintended consequence of following the dream to make a living from our creative endeavors.

Let’s be honest: we creative writers are incredibly gifted with words, but selling ourselves? Self-promotion? Ew. Few creatives I’ve met enjoy the inevitable task of marketing that comes with this lifestyle.

Unfortunately, we live in a time where we HAVE to master this self-promotion thing if we want to be entrepreneurs. We need to know how to grab attention and connect with potential clients in a matter of seconds if we want our creative work to succeed.

Story is the language every human is innately wired to speak. Beyond even the power of words, stories and the feelings they communicate go right through our heads and to our hearts. Stories transcend language, culture, generation, and geographic barriers, connecting us instantly through our humanity.

No wonder, then, that the magic of this connection is especially effective in marketing.

The Art of a CTA

Crafting a powerful Call To Action (CTA) with every piece you write is an essential tool for grabbing interest in our oversaturated, fast-paced society and making the bid for connection with potential clients.

A CTA is exactly what it sounds like: an irresistible invitation for your reader to DO something with what they have just read.

Whether an article, social media post, or essay, readers on the internet often aren’t giving what they are reading their full attention. By the time they get to the end of a text (if they ever do) they are probably already on to their next distraction. This likelihood means you have a very narrow window of awareness to help your reader learn anything about you or what you can offer them through your brand. A CTA is a clear stepping stone you offer your readers to show them a path they can follow that will ultimately help them along their journey.

So far this probably sounds like a bunch of cryptic marketing language none of us are thrilled about learning how to speak. BUT! Learning how to self-promote might come to you more naturally than you think. (Gaining the courage to self-promote is another task and article altogether).

You likely already have the tools you need to write a powerful CTA. Let’s tap into your innate storytelling language arsenal and lay them out:

The Hero

The first ingredient every story needs is a protagonist. The worldwide truth is that everyone is the protagonist in their own story; you are the hero of your own story. When you write a CTA, you are speaking directly to the hero deep down in others.

The biggest tip to writing a CTA? It’s not about you. You are not the hero of this particular story–your reader is. If you want to connect with something deeper than their attention span, call out to the hero that is on the other side of your words.

When someone yells out in a crowded public space, “Hey, you!”, you might turn around for a second. But if someone yells your name, your focus will immediately be drawn to them. In the same way, having a clear picture of who the person you are speaking to with these brief but important sentences is will help them feel that magnetic connection.

What motivates them to walk the path they’re on? What do they not only want, but need? What are their dreams, aspirations, goals, pressures?

Where are they going on their hero’s journey and what do they need to get there?

The Guide

The hero’s journey–whether through a fictional adventure or through life–is perilous. Every hero faces painful struggles along their journey. Knowing the next step to take is often confusing or scary. Protagonists need a guide to mentor them along their journey, which is where you come in.

These painful struggles along the hero’s journey are called pain points in marketing language. You need to understand these pains and PROVE you understand them if you want your hero to trust you as their guide.

Here’s the secret that helped me stomach self-promotion in marketing myself as an editor: you do not have to sell yourself on hubris. While it is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to give yourself the credit you deserve for your expertise, most people you are trying to connect with don’t care about the technical know-how and credential spiels as much as you might think. They mostly want someone who can understand where they’re at, where they want to be, and knows how to passionately support them along their journey to get there.

Let your expertise clinch the deal. Lead with your understanding, passion, and empathy for your hero.

The Transformative Journey

Deep down, we are all looking for the transformation a hero’s journey offers us. This catharsis is a part of the storytelling structure that speaks directly to every human soul.

No one is static in life. As soon as we stop growing, we cease living. Life is a constant arc of learning, growing, transforming into better versions of ourselves. Use the universal reality of this character arc in your CTA.

Even if your readers do not know so, they–just like every hero–need to become a better version of themselves to achieve the happy ending we all hope our character arcs lead to. Every hero needs to gain certain skills or strengths to defeat the dragon that they will encounter at the castle.

We crave the purpose of going somewhere with our life’s journey.

Writing an actionable CTA is not about tricking a reader into doing something but about clearly communicating how you can help them with their heroic struggles and convincing them to let you guide them on the path toward that better version of themselves.

The Plot Points

Now that we have the ingredients to tell a story that connects with your readers, we are going to talk about what the steps actually are that you should be directing them to take with your CTA.

Every story has its own line of plot points. First, your character is here and does this. Then, this happens and they do that. Next, they go here and learn this. Then, they move on over there and do that.

At the end of each step down the path to earning your heroic readers’ trust as their guide, you should have a CTA in place that shows them the next step along their plot line. The end goal is for you to help them become the capable, successful hero of their own story. Each CTA they encounter from you–the guide who holds the knowledge they need to succeed–should invite them to take the next step toward gaining that knowledge (i.e. engaging with more of the content or services you offer).

In marketing language, this is called a funnel: a unique series of touchpoints you guide your potential clients down so you can eventually earn their business.

If you are writing here on Substack, your first step is probably to get people to subscribe to your newsletter. The second step might be getting them to join your paid membership tier for exclusive content. If you create digital products or sell your services as a coach, your final step will likely be inviting them to become your lifetime customer who will fulfill their successful journey then refer you to other heroes who need you as a guide.

If you are writing a CTA for the end of an article that will likely be a reader’s first time meeting you, (e.g. a free post or Note), you won’t want to skip ahead to a plot point that should happen in the third act of this adventure story. A guide is most likely not going to ask the hero character immediately after meeting them to risk everything for a mission they were just introduced to. Likewise, you won’t want to ask your reader to spend their hard-earned money on your premium services unless you have first invited them to get to know you and the value you stand to offer them.

Remember that you are building trust and camaraderie as the hero’s guide. Direct your hero along the right steps across the plank bridge instead of merely shouting at them to jump across the chasm to you.

A Few Technical Notes

I’ll keep this part brief, because you came for the storytelling secrets and there is plenty of information to be found elsewhere on how to fine-tune your writing.

From the editor in me:

Your CTA must be brief. Rule of thumb: you have 5 words to hook your readers into your story and 3 sentences to tell your story.

Focus on using action words. Don’t use long, vague words.

Give your readers concrete, visual words to latch onto that engage their senses or imagination.

Use simple sentences and clear formatting. Make the words easy on the skimming eyes that come across them.

Your CTA must be honest and your tone genuine. No one likes false promises, and people can smell sleazy marketers like they can recognize the swindling salesman in a fictional tale.

Start with these goals and you will find yourself springboards to help you learn even more.

Wrapping It Up

Writing a strong CTA is simple. The structure is:

“Hey hero, I see you struggling with this step on the plank bridge. Take my hand and I’ll help you reach the next step along your heroic journey. We’re going to the castle so you can save your world.”

Craft an invitation to an adventure that your hero cannot refuse.

Creative work is a tough, heroic journey through the uninspired digital world. The story coaches at One Brilliant Arc (OBA)