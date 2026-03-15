You already know you don’t have enough time. You’ve known it for years. What nobody tells you is that the problem isn’t your calendar. It’s your identity.

And identity, it turns out, is just a pattern your nervous system has practiced long enough to believe. When you believe you’re someone who’s always behind, always stretched, always giving the last hour of your day to everyone else, your brain locks that in as a neural pathway. The repetition makes it feel like fact, but it isn’t. It’s a script your nervous system learned to run, and your nervous system can learn a new one. That’s what neuroplasticity actually means in practice.

That’s exactly what this session is designed to do.

The Time You Keep Giving Away: Until You Write It Back is a 75-minute audio Future Scripting session built entirely around time. How you spend it, who you give it to, and how to use the proven principles of neuroplasticity to rewire the belief that your time belongs to everyone but you.

You get the full audio recording plus a workbook to write alongside it. This is not passive listening. You are doing the work in real time, and your nervous system believes what you write in detail.

You’ll walk away with a written future script that positions you as someone who protects their time without guilt, clarity on the inherited belief that has been running your schedule without your permission, and a concrete next action you can take the same day.

Paid members get full access to the recording and workbook below. If you’re on a free plan, you can upgrade to an annual paid membership and get full access to every recording and workbook in the Courage to Create Academy.

Or you can purchase this session on its own for $57 right here

Transform Your Time Blindspots