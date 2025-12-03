Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
veronica vee's avatar
veronica vee
15h

This is important and gratefully received 🪷 i am an artist and will do this and report back, definite "a-ha", thanks for writing 🏵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Tom Lipinski's avatar
Tom Lipinski
1d

Excellent post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture