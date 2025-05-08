Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Dr. Bronce Rice
3d

“The world doesn’t need another expert. It needs someone who’s still becoming—out loud.”

— Magdalena Ponurska

Magdalena - thank you so much for holding space for this kind of becoming.

This conversation meant more to me than I expected. Your questions invited honesty and the way you shaped this piece reflected a deep understanding of both the seen and the unfinished.

I’m grateful for the chance to reflect out loud in your company and in connection with your wonderful community. And I'm grateful for anyone drawn to the hard work of truth telling, self-inquiry and living a bit more humanly—this one’s for you! :)

Sara Redondo, MD
1d

What a beautifully layered and deeply human interview Magdalena. Dr. Rice’s reflections illuminate the often-invisible bravery of sharing one’s inner world in real time. His ability to hold space for complexity is rare and profoundly needed in today’s oversimplified narratives. I especially appreciated his distinction between vulnerability as oversharing versus intentional connection. This post offers a beautiful invitation to live—and write—with more presence, curiosity, and compassion.

