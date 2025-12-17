Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie Guénon, MS's avatar
Sophie Guénon, MS
20h

I love the way you have told your story. And congratulations on this bonus chapter!

I also really resonated with your quote “You become dangerous in the best way”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Jeffrey Keefer's avatar
Jeffrey Keefer
21h

I really valued how you framed the reinvention of oneself, like a spiral. It always includes what we have developed before, either deepening into it or expressively seeking to distance ourselves from it. The sweet spot may be someplace between them.

Great article!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture