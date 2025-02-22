You know you should be writing, but that "But I don't feel like it" feeling is overwhelming. It's a battle we all face—the war between our creative ambitions and our inner couch potato.

But what if you could finally win that battle?

What if you could consistently show up for your writing, even when motivation is MIA?

Well, let me tell you something: You absolutely can.

It's not about some magical productivity hack or becoming a writing robot. It's about understanding your resistance, implementing simple strategies, and building consistent habits.

Think about it: How much closer would you be to your writing goals if you wrote every single day for almost a month?

Imagine finishing that blog post you've been putting off, finally starting that novel you've dreamt about, or building a consistent stream of content for your audience.

I've been there. But through trial and error, I've discovered a system for overcoming resistance and showing up for my writing, even when I really don't feel like it.

And now, I'm sharing it with you.

Introducing the 27-Day Stop Procrastinating, Start Writing Challenge.

This challenge is a deep dive into the psychology of resistance, combined with practical, actionable strategies you can implement immediately.

Here's what we'll tackle together:

Understanding Your Resistance: We'll explore the root causes of procrastination—fear, boredom, distraction—so you can address them head-on.

Starting Small: Learn the "Just write one sentence" trick to overcome the paralysis of the blank page.

The Two-Minute Rule: Master the art of breaking through inertia and getting started, even when your inner couch potato is screaming.

Rewarding Yourself: Discover the power of positive reinforcement and how to use it to fuel your writing habit.

Changing Your Environment: Unlock the secrets of creating a writing space that inspires and motivates.

Accountability Partners: Connect with a supportive community and stay on track with shared goals and check-ins.

This challenge is designed to give you the tools and support you need to conquer your inner resistance and write consistently, no matter what.

Logistics:

📆 Saturday, March 1, 2025 through 📆 Saturday, March 22, 2025

⏰ 4:00 - 5:00 PM EST

📍Via Zoom (replays available)

How do I join the 27-Day Stop Procrastinating, Start Writing Challenge?

🔗 Reserve a Drop-In Spot ($7 - $11 Sliding Scale)

Drop In: March 8th, 2025

🔗 Upgrade your Subscription for Unlimited Access ($7/month or $50/year)

Paid members get FREE access to ALL challenges. Join today to start your 27-day March 2025 challenge.

Start Writing 10.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Printable notebook designed for the challenge. Download

Paid members get access to (below the paywall)

Build in feedback: Sessions are structured in a way that you receive immediate feedback on your work and leave the session with actionable ideas.

Workshop recordings: Revisit the key lessons and insights anytime you need a creative boost + beautifully crafted slide decks from each workshop.

Private online community and support: Connect with fellow writers, share your journey, and receive ongoing support (via What’s Up)

Access to daily tracker

Zoom Info

Zoom Link

Link to the daily tracker

Daily Tracker

What participants are saying: