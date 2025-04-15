I’m honored and incredibly grateful to feature

in today’s Voices of Courage spotlight. For me, Sara is the essence and embodiment of courage.

In a bold departure from traditional healthcare,

—disillusioned with a system that offers pills over holistic support; she devotes herself to championing integrative medicine for readers hungry for meaningful change.

Q: Tell us a little bit about your background

My name is Sara Redondo, and I’m from Spain. I have an older brother and come from a big, loving family full of uncles, aunts, and cousins whom I absolutely adore.

During my first year of medical school, my mother was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. It came as a complete shock — she had never smoked. She underwent chemotherapy, but unfortunately, it had no effect, and she passed away the following year. That experience marked a turning point in my life.

I fell into a deep depression. I shut down emotionally and couldn’t bear to see other people happy — it was too painful. Throughout her illness, my mother was never offered any form of complementary care — no psychological support, no nutritional advice, no exercise recommendations… nothing beyond chemotherapy. Later, I came across the story of a doctor with a similar diagnosis who had recovered thanks to integrative oncology. I found it both fascinating and heartbreaking. The thought that my mother might have survived if she'd had access to those tools was unbearable.

That grief and frustration led me to a very dark place, one I barely came out of. Eventually, at my family’s insistence, I asked my doctor for help. The only thing I was offered was an antidepressant — no therapy, no support groups, no follow-up. Just a pill.

This only deepened my frustration. Now the system had failed me not just as a daughter, but as a patient. I felt unseen, unheard, and completely let down by the very structure that was supposed to help me heal.

So I decided to transform all that pain into purpose. I realized my path was in integrative and preventive medicine — an approach that considers the whole person, because everything affects our health. That’s why I’m here today, to help give my community the tools they need so that, hopefully, neither they nor their loved ones have to go through what my family went through.

Q: Beyond the act of hitting "publish," what's the most courageous thing you've done as a writer on Substack (and/or any other platforms)?

I’d say the most courageous thing I’ve done as a writer was making the decision to leave clinical practice and dedicate myself fully to writing through my newsletter and books.

As a doctor, a patient’s relative, and a patient myself, I’ve felt deeply let down by the healthcare system on every level. I live in a country with one of the world’s most highly regarded healthcare systems, and yet, Magdalena, I can tell you I’m profoundly disillusioned by it. That’s why I chose to help people in a different way.

No one saw it coming — not even me! It was a shock, even for my own family. “After all those years of studying, now you want to be a writer?” they asked. But their reaction came from a place of love and concern. Once I explained that this path allows me to help more people, in a deeper and more meaningful way — and in a way I truly believe in — they understood without hesitation. Today, they’re my biggest supporters.

Q: Many people dream of writing but fear judgment or failure. What advice would you give to those who are hesitant to share their voice on Substack (and/or any other platforms)?

Don’t let fear stop you. We all experience those doubts, but we can’t allow our emotions to control our actions. I would encourage anyone who feels hesitant to be brave and take that first step. Once you do, approach the experience with respect and an open mind toward other perspectives.

I see differing opinions as something positive — as long as they’re expressed respectfully, they challenge us and help us grow. Personally, I’ve found that being open to dialogue and welcoming other points of view has led me to connect with people I would have never met otherwise.

Be open to constructive criticism, and as for the destructive kind — most people agree that the best approach is to simply not give it weight. Focus your energy on what truly matters, the people who support you and value your voice.

And when it comes to failure — what greater failure is there than not even trying? If you don’t try, you’ll never know what could have been. I couldn’t live with that kind of doubt! We’ll make mistakes along the way — I’ve certainly made mine — but I don’t regret them. They’ve been some of my greatest teachers.

Q: In your opinion, what's the most courageous thing a reader can do after engaging with your work?

Taking action.

I provide readers with tools to help them take charge of their health, and the health of their loved ones, through an integrative and preventive approach they truly deserve. But the real difference lies in those who actually use those tools.

It’s like having top-of-the-line kitchen equipment: the best pan, the best pot, the sharpest knife, the finest cutting board — none of it matters if you end up ordering fast food. The ones who put those tools to use are the ones who will truly benefit.

Q: Vulnerability is often a key component of courage. How do you balance being vulnerable with maintaining healthy boundaries as a writer in such a public space?

This is a great question, because I’ve never been a fan of social media. Substack was actually my first experience sharing in a public space. I deeply value my privacy and prefer to stay under the radar, so launching this project was something I had to think through carefully.

For me, the key lies in being honest without going into too much detail. For example, I recently went through a difficult few weeks and wasn’t as active on Substack as I would have liked. I posted a short note apologizing, and I was genuinely surprised by the amount of support and kind feedback I received. I was honest about what I was going through, but I didn’t share specifics.

Finding that balance is something I’m still learning and refining as I go. I believe vulnerability is essential — it’s how we connect, grow, and support one another. In my case, the balance lies in how much detail I choose to share behind that vulnerability.

Q: Courage often involves taking risks. What's the biggest risk you've taken in sharing your writing or building your Substack community?

It’s hard to choose just one, but I’d say the biggest risk has been stepping away from clinical practice. I’m still working in the field because it’s what allows me to pay the bills — but with a bit of luck, I’ll soon be able to leave it behind and dedicate myself fully to my own projects.

Building a business comes with a lot of risk, and I wish we talked about that side of entrepreneurship more often. I love that more and more voices are encouraging people to create their own path, but I also believe it’s important to show the other side of the coin.

There’s a constant sense of uncertainty. If everything falls apart, there’s no safety net — no one to catch me if I fall — and that’s a huge risk.

So if readers are thinking about starting something of their own, my advice would be: if it’s what makes you happy, absolutely go for it. But make sure you really understand the structure you’ll need to build. If Plan A fails, have a Plan B. And if B fails, have a Plan C.

Q: What advice would you give to other thought leaders who feel stuck or unfulfilled but are hesitant to take the leap and reinvent themselves?

As someone who’s been there, my advice would be: listen to your body. If something feels off, and the idea of reinventing yourself brings a sense of peace or excitement — that’s the path worth exploring.

I knew that the traditional medical route wasn’t fulfilling me, but it took time to fully understand what my true path was. Now that I’ve found it, I feel deeply grateful. Of course, there have been mistakes, setbacks, and challenges along the way — but every step has been worth it.

Q: If you could go back and tell your pre-Substack self one thing about the journey ahead, what would it be?

Don’t be your own worst enemy.

My newsletter has grown beautifully and been received with incredible warmth — something I’m truly grateful for. But there have also been less-than-brilliant moments, and I’d be lying if I said they didn’t affect me. The truth is, I was putting too much pressure on myself.

I’ve always held myself to very high standards, which has helped me grow, but it’s also backfired more than once. I’m learning to be kinder to myself and to embrace every twist and turn in the journey. There will be highs and lows — and every single one of them is better than the alternative of never having started at all.

If you enjoyed this interview and resonate with

’s way of being, subscribe and reach out! She would love to hear from you.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create