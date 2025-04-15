Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Redondo, MD's avatar
Sara Redondo, MD
Apr 15

Thank you so much, Magdalena, for your kind words and for giving me such a meaningful experience. It was truly a pleasure to connect with you, and I’m looking forward to creating more together in the future.

Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Apr 16

I am glad you interviewed Dr Sara, who has significant experience and expertise in the medical field, focusing on holistic health and simplifying it for the public. I like her approach, content, and writing style. Thank you for introducing another valuable community member here.

1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
