Three months after I wrote his name in my journal, my mother mentioned it at breakfast. She said it casually, the way you ask about someone you’ve heard of. I had never told her about him. Not a word. My stomach dropped before my brain caught up.

She had read my journal.

I was seventeen. I had written by flashlight before dawn, in Polish, in the kind of handwriting that only comes out when you’re writing for nobody but yourself. I wrote his name first. Then everything else poured out. The way he looked at me across the classroom. The exact words he said that I’d been replaying for three days. What I hoped it meant.

That journal was the most honest relationship I had.

I closed it that week. I didn’t open another one for almost thirty years.

The word I couldn’t find for years

When I asked my mother directly, she didn’t deny it. She said she did it for my safety. And I believe she meant that. She was a good mother who loved me. But I was also a good kid. Straight A’s. Home on time. Chores done. Looking after my brother. Giving her no real reason to worry. And none of that had been enough to earn the privacy of my own thoughts.

I wasn’t angry at first, I was stunned, then heartbroken. Then an emotion that took me years to name.

Shame.

As if I had done something wrong by writing honestly. As if the page itself had turned me in.

What no writing practice can fix

When I came back to journaling in my forties, I thought the hardest part was behind me. Nobody was going to read this. I live alone with my thoughts now, in a different country, in a different life. And still, I found myself looking over my shoulder.

Not at the door. At the page.

If you’re reading this, I suspect you have a version of this story. Maybe not a journal. Maybe a diary that got mocked. A letter that got found. A truth that got used against you later. Something you wrote that was never supposed to be read, and was.

There’s a name for what I lost that morning in Poland, though it took me decades to find it. The sense that you can be honest without being punished for it. That you can show the unfinished version of yourself without it costing you something. We talk about this idea at work. We talk about it in relationships. We almost never talk about it in the context of writing, which is strange, because the page is where most of us go to be most honest.

What my mother did wasn’t malicious. But it taught my nervous system something very specific. Honesty has consequences. And once that lesson is in the body, it doesn’t care that the threat is gone. It just keeps running.

This is what the methods don’t account for. You can learn every writing practice in the world, the morning pages, the 20-minute future scripting, the prompts, the journals. None of them work if your body doesn’t believe the page is safe. The method isn’t the problem. The method is downstream of something else.

So the question I’ve been sitting with isn’t really about journaling. It’s about self-trust. How much of myself am I actually willing to meet on the page? And if I’m still editing myself in private, what does that cost me?

The letter I wrote to burn

The first thing that helped me come back was a letter I wrote with the full intention of burning it.

Not metaphorically. Actually burning it. I wrote it on paper, said what I needed to say, walked out to the backyard, and watched it turn into nothing. The point wasn’t the content. It was teaching my nervous system that honesty in this new life costs me nothing. That I could write a sentence nobody would ever read, and the world would not punish me for it.

I had to prove that to myself. More than once.

I still slip into Polish sometimes when I write something too tender for the language I live in now. There’s something about it that feels like a locked room. A private shorthand between me and the seventeen-year-old who’s still in there, trying to decide whether it’s safe to say the next true thing.

About your child’s journal If you are a parent reading this, I want to say something directly, and with love. Your child’s journal is not a window into danger. It is a place where they are learning to exist in their own interior life, to make sense of feelings that are too big and too new for conversation. When you read it without permission, even with the best intentions, you don’t just violate their privacy. You teach them that their inner world isn’t theirs to keep. That honesty is a liability. Some of us spend decades unlearning that lesson. The most courageous thing you can do for a young person is trust them with their own secrets.

Somewhere, a girl is writing by flashlight

I still write in the early mornings, with that same feeling of the world holding its breath before it begins. I’m learning, slowly, to trust myself back onto the page. Not because the risk is gone, but because I finally understand what the risk actually is.

The risk of not writing is so much bigger.

Somewhere right now, a seventeen-year-old girl is writing the most honest sentence of her life by flashlight. I hope no one reads it until she says they can.

And somewhere else, a woman in her forties is picking up a pen for the first time in thirty years. I hope she knows she’s allowed.

The most courageous thing you can do for yourself, at any age, is pick up the pen again.

Who read something of yours that wasn’t theirs to read? What did it cost you to find out?

With love, Magdalena

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