Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Bec Mackey's avatar
Bec Mackey
2d

Wow. Thank you, thank you for sharing your story. This happened to me, almost word for word (but I was openly shamed for what I wrote) when I was 12. I carry the shame and the fear of being honest with me 30 years later. I still wrote in my teens but then a teacher criticized/belittled my writing at uni and I gave it up for decades, despite writing being my greatest love and the thing I was best at growing up. I’ve never heard someone describe my experience so directly like this. I am the woman in her 40s picking up the pen for the first time in 30 years. She is me.

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2 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
Catherine Palmer's avatar
Catherine Palmer
2d

Your candid advice to parents is beautiful and wise. I really felt this piece. Though I don't believe anyone read my adolescent diary, I was shamed for expressing my feelings and how I explored who I might become: the clothes I wore, the friends I chose. * This judgement lingers still and too often keeps me from the page. I bet this rings true for many women. Thank you for naming it. ❤️☘️

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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