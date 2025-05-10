

What are you really afraid of when you write?



Resistance is fear dressed as procrastination. It shows up not because you're weak—but because you're close to something meaningful.

Tiny Experiment:

⏱ Set a 15-minute timer.

Free-write about what blocks you most when writing.

Don’t edit. Don’t judge.

Just empty your mind onto the page.

Reflect:

What did you learn about what you’re avoiding?

Is it fear of being seen… or not being good enough?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work

In the comments as a link to your article or Note ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person's writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

