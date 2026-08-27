There is something you have been dreading, and you have already paid for most of it.

You know which one it is. It surfaced while you read that sentence. The message you have opened four times without answering, or the conversation you have been rehearsing since June, or the thing that only needs one more pass before it can go out.

I was twenty-one and a nine months into America when I handed my boyfriend the newest poem I had written in Polish. He read it and said, this is really stupid, why do you waste your time on poetry. I threw the page in a garbage can on my way out. That was the last poem I ever wrote in Polish, and I did not write anything again for more than thirty years.

His sentence took four seconds. I paid for it for three decades.

He said it once and then he was gone from my life entirely. I kept the recording and I ran it. Every time writing came near me I staged the whole scene again, a person holding my page, the face changing, the words arriving on time. The staging is the expensive part.

Somebody said one sentence to you once, and you can probably hear the tone of it right now, which tells you the recording still plays. Nobody is holding your page today. You are.

Nine people paid in voltage to make the waiting shorter

In 2006, Gregory Berns and his colleagues at Emory University put thirty-two people in an fMRI scanner and delivered electric shocks to the top of the foot. Every shock was announced first. A cue on the screen told you how strong it would be, given as a percentage of the most voltage you personally could stand, and how many seconds you had before it arrived. One second. Three. Nine. Twenty-seven.

Then came a choice phase, and the choices were real. Voltage against delay. Sixty percent of your maximum in nine seconds, or thirty percent in twenty-seven. Whatever you picked is what you got, in a tube, alone.

Twenty-three people took the smaller shock and waited. Nine took the bigger shock to make the waiting shorter, and the researchers called them extreme “dreaders.”

Read that again as a price. Nine people looked at a stretch of empty seconds and decided it cost more than voltage.

The meter runs faster the longer you sit in it

While people waited, activity climbed in the parts of the brain that handle pain and attention, including a region called the caudal anterior cingulate. Everybody’s climbed. What set the nine apart was the rate. Their activity rose faster across the same seconds, and it rose faster in the trials where no choice was on the table at all. The slope gave them away before anybody was asked to decide anything.

Dread compounds. The longer the stretch between the announcement and the thing itself, the more of it accumulates, which is why nine people would rather take extra voltage than sit in another eighteen seconds of accumulation. They said as much out loud, too. The long-wait trials were rated the worse ones, not the shocks at the end of them.

The authors concluded that dread comes in part from the attention devoted to the expected physical response, and not simply from fear or anxiety. I had filed dread under fear for most of my life. It sits closer to attention.

Call that stretch the interval. You are in one right now.

I did it again at fifty, without the electricity

I kept a finished workbook in a drawer for two years while I built a third version of the cover.

Seven weeks of material on the twenty-four character strengths, one chapter a week, sitting in the dark while I opened a design file and moved a title around. If you had asked me during those two years what I was doing, I would have told you I was getting it right.

Nothing came in during that time except the bill.

Somewhere inside that third cover file I finally asked myself the question I should have asked in month two.

What have I been calling preparation while I was only paying?

You have a version of this. A folder, a half-finished website, a number you have not called back. It is finished enough, and it is still in the dark.

Answer the cue badly, today

Dread starts at the cue, so the cue is the thing to answer. Someone invites you in March and you reply in June, and you did not spend those three months preparing. You spent them paying.

Here is what answering badly looks like. You open the message and you write one line. Yes, I’d love to. Send me two dates that work. Or I can’t take this one on, thank you for thinking of me. Or Still interested, sorry for the delay, what do you need from me. No apology paragraph explaining the silence, because the paragraph is where you start rehearsing again, and the rehearsal is what you have been paying for.

Send it before you feel ready. Ready is on the other side of the shock. The reply you would write in June is the same reply with three months of interest on it.

Set the bar at the lowest thing that ends the interval. One sentence that gives the other person something to do next.

Then give the attention somewhere else to go

If dread is built out of attention aimed at the expected outcome, then aiming the attention somewhere else should bring it down. Nobody tested it in the scanner, so take it as the direction the finding points rather than a result, and here is the version I have been running for years.

Set a timer for seven minutes. Take a pen, not a keyboard, and write one paragraph in the present tense describing the thing as already done. The email is sent, and here is what the reply says. The book is out, and here is where I am sitting when the first message about it arrives. Keep the hand moving until the timer stops, and cross nothing out.

That is part of the Future Scripting Method, and seven minutes is the front door of it. I built the rest of the practice because I needed somewhere to put the attention that had been running the poem scene for twenty years.

The one with a date on it

Wired for Courage, the seven weeks that sat in the drawer, comes out at the end of September 2026.

Which means I am in the interval as you read this, and I can feel it. The difference between this interval and the two years in the dark is that this one has an end date on it. A date turns the staging into an appointment.

You are going to want to ask whether the thing you are dreading will be as bad as you imagine. It usually is not, and knowing that has never once helped anybody, including me, in a drawer, for two years. So sit with the other one instead.

What have I been calling preparation while I was only paying?

Tell me your cue in the comments, and the month it arrived. Mine is September 2026, a workbook that has been finished for two years.

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Reference

Berns, G. S., Chappelow, J., Cekic, M., Zink, C. F., Pagnoni, G., & Martin-Skurski, M. E. (2006). Neurobiological substrates of dread. Science, 312(5774), 754-758.