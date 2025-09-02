Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Brilliant Arc (OBA)'s avatar
One Brilliant Arc (OBA)
7h

Powerful knowledge, the ability to both learn and unlearn! Recognize the stories that are handed to us, then choose to tell a better story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Lee Kemter's avatar
Lee Kemter
1d

Permission is overrated and, as you clearly showed, it's programmed early on in life. Breaking free is the beginning to a level of unparalleled freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture