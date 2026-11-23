Dear

December gets loud, and most of us walk into January tired, still deciding who we want to be. We want to give you 7 quiet minutes a day for 14 days to sit with the person you are in 2027 and write to them like you love them, because you do. Every letter becomes a Note.

The How

Daily Ritual

The Challenge Part

Sneak peek

Week 1: The days you live in 2027

JOIN THE CHALLANGE

Logistics

Live kickoff November, 28th, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST.

14 days, 7 minutes a day, one letter to the person you're becoming in 2027.

Celebration session live December 13th, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST. Best notes will be featured for everyone to enjoy and admire. (*sessions will be recorded)

Investment: $66

I'M IN!

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