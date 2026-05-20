There’s a particular kind of tired that no nap fixes. You catch yourself at 3pm with cold coffee, wondering when your body started feeling like a stranger and your evenings became recovery instead of actual living.

You’ve told yourself you’ll start in January. Or after the school year ends. Maybe once work calms down (it won’t).

This workshop is for the version of you who’s done waiting for the right week.

We’ll turn the page on the chapter where mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing kept sliding to the bottom of the list, and start writing a new one. Pen on paper. Not another twelve week program or a 5am routine you’ll abandon by Thursday.

Your nervous system believes what you write in detail. When the script is specific enough, your body stops bracing for the same exhausted Tuesday and starts leaning toward something else.

You’ll walk out with a written script for your next chapter, the kind that feels real enough to act on Monday morning. Most people notice the shift in their shoulders before they leave the room.

In 75 minutes, you write yours.

Bring a notebook you actually like writing in. Coffee or tea optional but encouraged.

If you’re on a free plan, you can upgrade to an annual paid membership and get full access to every recording and workbook in the Courage to Create Academy.

Paid members get full access to the recording and workbook below 👇