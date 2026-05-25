It is five in the morning and the house is still dark. You’re awake before everyone, the way you always are now. And before your feet even touch the floor, it starts:

The list of everyone who’ll need you today—with your own name nowhere on it.

The conversation you’ve rehearsed in this exact bed a hundred times and still haven’t managed to say out loud to someone you love.

And underneath both of those, the old tightness behind your ribs whenever your mind lands on money.

You head down to the kitchen and wrap both hands around the warm mug. Steam on your face, the floor cold under your feet, the window still black. And somewhere in that first sip, it lands: this is the same story that moved through you last May. And the May before that.

Your body knows it by heart, and your nervous system has it memorized: Summer is coming fast.

I’ve witnessed this happen in more than 25 workshops, with 400 people across five continents, and it shows up the same way every time:

The beliefs that run you in May don’t loosen on their own in June. They follow you to the lake and turn up at the dinner you were supposed to enjoy. You feel them again in the silence of the long drive. The season won’t rewrite them for you. If anything, it hands them a microphone.

So this year, you interrupt the story on purpose, one belief at a time, over three weeks.

Week One is about Time—the scramble, the guilt, the way you hand your hours to everyone and call whatever’s left over “yours.” In Week Two, we turn to Love—and to the conversation you keep folding up and putting away, the one your relationship has been waiting for you to start. By Week Three it’s Money—the quiet arithmetic you do about your own worth, and what you let yourself want out loud.

Everything unlocks the moment you join. You get three workbooks and three full workshop recordings, real people doing this work out loud, their voices in your ears while you sit with the page, so it never feels like you’re doing it alone. Nothing drips out week by week. It’s all there the second you say yes.

And it asks only for twenty minutes a day. That’s it.

You already know what one honest page can do, because you’ve done it before and felt the floor shift a little. You see it in your mind’s eye, write it down with your pen, and act as if it has already happened.

A reader named Humaira wrote down, in present tense, that this was the year she would buy the home she was renting and take her twins to Denmark and Sweden for their tenth birthday. She did all three. Hers is one of more than 800 comments on that essay, and I have read every single one.

How it works

Three weeks, three themes. Each one comes with a workbook and the actual workshop audio, real people working through it out loud, so you’re never doing it by yourself. You see it, write it down, and act as if it already happened.

Week 1: Time. Alter your relationship with time. (Workbook: Rewrite & Rewire Your Relationship with Time)

Week 2: Love. Transform your relationships with love. (Workbook: Rewriting Love: A Future Scripting Workshop)

Week 3: Money. Rewrite your relationship with money, prosperity, and abundance. (Workbook: The Money Story You Can’t See Until You Write It Down)

You’ll also get the three-week checklist, so the whole arc sits on one page and you can check off each day as you go.

Getting in

If you’re a paid member, you’re already in. This challenge is part of your membership, at no extra cost. Everything is unlocked for you right now. Just scroll down to the workbooks, recordings, and checklist below, and start whenever you’re ready.

If you’re reading as a free subscriber, there are two ways to join.

The challenge on its own, $77. The three workbooks, the three recordings, and the checklist, all yours to keep and all unlocked the moment you join.

Join the 21-day challenge for $77

Or the annual membership. Everything in the challenge, plus a full year inside the Courage to Create Academy. If you already sense you’ll want to keep writing past these three weeks, this is the door that stays open (and the better value if you do).

By the time the long days arrive, you could be carrying a different story altogether. New choices about how you spend your hours. A conversation finally spoken out loud instead of swallowed. A steadier set of numbers running quietly in the background. This summer, not someday. The most alive one you've had, however that looks for you.