Fourteen days to visit a life you’ve already imagined, one small spark at a time.

Come as you are, with your curiosity and a willingness to begin. Perfect words and grand resolutions can stay home. Let’s get started.

Your Daily Intention

Have FUN. Just FLOW. Feel LIGHT.

It’s January 1, 2027.

Where are you?

What’s the first thing you notice?

What feels different inside you?

Close your eyes for a moment, if you’re comfortable.

Don’t try to imagine the perfect life. Find one small moment that feels good to be in.

Begin with: It’s January 1, 2027, and…

Write in the present tense, as though this moment is happening right now.

Describe where you are, how you feel, and one small thing you’ve already done that makes this morning different.

Let the words come without correcting them.

This letter belongs to you.

Read what you’ve written.

Is there one sentence, one feeling, or one tiny detail that makes you feel light?

Circle it.

That is your spark for today.

Share the spark, keep the letter

Post just that spark as a Substack Note. It can be a sentence, a short reflection or a photo that holds the feeling.

Example

January 1, 2027. I pull my boots on over my pajamas and walk to the end of the driveway in the fresh snow. Mine are the first footprints of the year, and nobody needed me to make them.

How to copy your Note’s link and drop it in the Rescript 2027 Challenge chat?

Tap the 3 dots.

↗ Open the Challenge Chat

Drop the link there.

Inside the chat you will find someone else Note link. Visit 3 links and leave a thoughtful comment, or restack it with a sentence about what their moment made you feel. Witnessing each other’s futures is part of the practice.

With love, courage, fun, flow and light,

Magdalena & Tripty

PS: Joining late? Start wherever you are. Day 1 is whatever day you begin.