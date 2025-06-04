"I want to collaborate, but I don't know where or how to start."

This is the question I hear often.

You know collaboration could transform your work, expand your reach, and make creating feel less lonely—but the gap between wanting it and actually doing it feels overwhelming.

Where do you find the right people? How do you reach out without sounding desperate or salesy? What if they say no? What if they say yes and you mess it up?

If you've been stuck in this loop of wanting to collaborate but not knowing how to begin, this summer camp is designed specifically for you.

✨ Summer Camp June 2025 Session

A 3-Session Transformation Experience



10 Spots Only · Safe, Intimate, Results-Focused

You don't need to be loud to be powerful.

You don't need to go viral to be valuable.

You don't need to figure this out alone.

This summer, I'm inviting 10 thoughtful creators to join me for a proven system that takes you from "I wish I could collaborate..." to "I just launched my first co-created project with someone I admire."

This isn't about networking hacks or growth shortcuts.

It's about building genuine relationships and creating meaningful work together.

I'M READY!

🎯 Who This Transforms:

This is for you if:

You're a Substack creator who knows collaboration could change everything but feel stuck at the starting line

You value authentic relationships over transactional networking

You're ready to invest time in both the inner work (mindset) and outer work (action) of collaboration

You want a step-by-step system with real practice, not just theory

This isn't for you if:

You're looking for viral growth hacks or passive income tricks

You prefer large, impersonal courses over intimate, hands-on guidance

You're not willing to stretch outside your comfort zone with support and encouragement

🗺️ Your 3-Week Transformation Journey:

Week 1: Foundation & Strategy

Theme: Mindset, Research, and Target Identification

We start with the inner game that actually determines your success.

Uncover and dissolve the real blocks keeping you from reaching out

Learn the "Values-First Collaboration Framework" for finding aligned creators

Master strategic research techniques to identify ideal collaboration partners

Develop your personal "Collaboration Compass" for making decisions that feel right

You'll leave with a curated list of 5-10 potential collaborators and the confidence to approach them.

Week 2: Outreach Mastery

Theme: Connection, Communication, and Courage

This is where theory becomes practice.

Craft your signature "Collaboration Invitation" using proven templates that feel authentically you

Practice real outreach in our safe circle with live coaching and feedback

Learn the "Three-Touch Connection Method" for building relationships before pitching projects

Role-play common scenarios and objections so you're prepared for anything

You'll send at least one real collaboration invitation during this week with group support.

Week 3: Co-Creation Lab

Theme: Project Design, Partnership Structure, and Launch

Let's turn connections into actual creative partnerships.

Design your first collaborative project using the "Win-Win-Win Framework" (you, them, audience)

Learn collaboration project types that work especially well for Substack creators

Establish clear expectations, timelines, and communication rhythms for successful partnerships

Create your 90-day collaboration roadmap with accountability built in

You'll finish with at least one collaboration actively in progress, not just planned.

SIGN ME UP!

✨ What You'll Walk Away With:

A proven 3-step system for finding, approaching, and partnering with other creators

Ready-to-use email templates and scripts that sound like you wrote them

Your first collaborative project launched or in active development

A supportive community of fellow creators who understand your journey

Ongoing access to our private community for continued support and accountability Photo by Melissa Askew on Unsplash

👩‍🏫 Your Guide: Magdalena Ponurska

Creator of "Courage to Create" and collaboration coach for teams, creators, and writers. I've helped creators go from isolation to thriving creative partnerships, including successful co-hosted events, collaborative newsletters, and creative partnerships that have grown audiences by 300%+.

My approach combines practical strategy with emotional intelligence because collaboration is as much about psychology as it is about tactics.

📅 Program Details:

Format: 3 live 60-minute sessions on Zoom + private community access

When: July 13, 20, 27, 2025 (Friday’s, 12:30-1:30 PM EST)

Investment: $97

Bonus: 6 months access to our Alumni Community for ongoing support

I WANT IN!

Guarantee: If you complete all assignments and don't have a collaboration in progress by week 3, I'll work with you 1:1 until you do!

