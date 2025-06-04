Stop Wanting to Collaborate and Start Actually Doing It
A step-by-step program that transforms "I wish I could work with other creators" into real partnerships and launched projects
"I want to collaborate, but I don't know where or how to start."
This is the question I hear often.
You know collaboration could transform your work, expand your reach, and make creating feel less lonely—but the gap between wanting it and actually doing it feels overwhelming.
Where do you find the right people? How do you reach out without sounding desperate or salesy? What if they say no? What if they say yes and you mess it up?
If you've been stuck in this loop of wanting to collaborate but not knowing how to begin, this summer camp is designed specifically for you.
✨ Summer Camp June 2025 Session
A 3-Session Transformation Experience
10 Spots Only · Safe, Intimate, Results-Focused
You don't need to be loud to be powerful.
You don't need to go viral to be valuable.
You don't need to figure this out alone.
This summer, I'm inviting 10 thoughtful creators to join me for a proven system that takes you from "I wish I could collaborate..." to "I just launched my first co-created project with someone I admire."
This isn't about networking hacks or growth shortcuts.
It's about building genuine relationships and creating meaningful work together.
🎯 Who This Transforms:
This is for you if:
You're a Substack creator who knows collaboration could change everything but feel stuck at the starting line
You value authentic relationships over transactional networking
You're ready to invest time in both the inner work (mindset) and outer work (action) of collaboration
You want a step-by-step system with real practice, not just theory
This isn't for you if:
You're looking for viral growth hacks or passive income tricks
You prefer large, impersonal courses over intimate, hands-on guidance
You're not willing to stretch outside your comfort zone with support and encouragement
🗺️ Your 3-Week Transformation Journey:
Week 1: Foundation & Strategy
Theme: Mindset, Research, and Target Identification
We start with the inner game that actually determines your success.
Uncover and dissolve the real blocks keeping you from reaching out
Learn the "Values-First Collaboration Framework" for finding aligned creators
Master strategic research techniques to identify ideal collaboration partners
Develop your personal "Collaboration Compass" for making decisions that feel right
You'll leave with a curated list of 5-10 potential collaborators and the confidence to approach them.
Week 2: Outreach Mastery
Theme: Connection, Communication, and Courage
This is where theory becomes practice.
Craft your signature "Collaboration Invitation" using proven templates that feel authentically you
Practice real outreach in our safe circle with live coaching and feedback
Learn the "Three-Touch Connection Method" for building relationships before pitching projects
Role-play common scenarios and objections so you're prepared for anything
You'll send at least one real collaboration invitation during this week with group support.
Week 3: Co-Creation Lab
Theme: Project Design, Partnership Structure, and Launch
Let's turn connections into actual creative partnerships.
Design your first collaborative project using the "Win-Win-Win Framework" (you, them, audience)
Learn collaboration project types that work especially well for Substack creators
Establish clear expectations, timelines, and communication rhythms for successful partnerships
Create your 90-day collaboration roadmap with accountability built in
You'll finish with at least one collaboration actively in progress, not just planned.
✨ What You'll Walk Away With:
A proven 3-step system for finding, approaching, and partnering with other creators
Ready-to-use email templates and scripts that sound like you wrote them
Your first collaborative project launched or in active development
A supportive community of fellow creators who understand your journey
Ongoing access to our private community for continued support and accountability
👩🏫 Your Guide: Magdalena Ponurska
Creator of "Courage to Create" and collaboration coach for teams, creators, and writers. I've helped creators go from isolation to thriving creative partnerships, including successful co-hosted events, collaborative newsletters, and creative partnerships that have grown audiences by 300%+.
My approach combines practical strategy with emotional intelligence because collaboration is as much about psychology as it is about tactics.
📅 Program Details:
Format: 3 live 60-minute sessions on Zoom + private community access
When: July 13, 20, 27, 2025 (Friday’s, 12:30-1:30 PM EST)
Investment: $97
Bonus: 6 months access to our Alumni Community for ongoing support
Guarantee: If you complete all assignments and don't have a collaboration in progress by week 3, I'll work with you 1:1 until you do!
