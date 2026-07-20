You do not need more information about how to change your life. You have read the books. You know about neuroplasticity, about identity, about habits. What you need is a place to rehearse, and twenty minutes of it, on paper, before the moment arrives.

That is what this academy is.

The Architecture of Courage academy is a place where you mentally and emotionally rehearse the life you want, by hand, with a pen, in enough detail that your nervous system believes it. One method runs inside every room. You see it in your mind’s eye. You write it down with your pen, in detail. You act as though it already happened. Mental rehearsal first, then emotional rehearsal, so the feeling is not new when the real moment shows up.

Why this exists

I arrived in America at twenty one and have rebuilt my life seven times since: a decade at General Motors, two Montessori schools run simultaneously, and a return to corporate strategy work that I did not expect to want. Each rebuild started the same way, with writing that got ahead of the evidence.

Future Scripting is the method I extracted from that pattern and then tested in the open. More than twenty five live workshops, more than four hundred participants, across multiple continents. It is the spine of everything published at Courage to Create, which crossed nine thousand subscribers and became a Substack bestseller in May 2026.

Nothing in this school is theory I read somewhere. It is what held up when four hundred people put a pen to it in real time.

What you actually get here

Twelve rooms, each one a door into a part of your life that has gone quiet or gone loud. Seven are open now: Money, Time, Love, Career and Calling, Environment, Well-being, Learning and Habits. The remaining five open over the coming months and you receive the key to each as it does.

Inside each room:

A recorded workshop you can run at your own pace, replay whenever the tension returns

A companion workbook built for the actual writing, not for note taking

The scripting prompts specific to that domain, because money resistance and love resistance do not respond to the same questions

Alongside the rooms:

Live sessions where we script together in real time, with the recording and workbook delivered within twenty four hours

A running archive of every past session, so joining later costs you nothing

How to begin

There is no order. This is deliberate. Start where the tension is loudest, because that is where the writing has the most to work with.

Read How This Works so the method makes sense before you use it

Add the live sessions to your calendar

Choose your first room below, the one you flinched at while reading the list

Block your twenty minutes, same time, this week

A note before you start

Reinvention is not a breakthrough. It is accumulation. Nothing you write in your first session will feel like proof of anything, and the temptation will be to conclude that it did not work. It works the way compound interest works, invisibly and then all at once, somewhere around week five when you notice you have started acting like the person on the page.

Your pen is your permission slip. Write it first. Live it second.

I am glad you are here.

Magdalena

P.S. If you are unsure which room to enter, reply to any email from me and tell me what is loudest right now. I read and answer these myself.

Paid members get full access to the recordings and workbooks below 👇