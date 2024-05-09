Teacher Appreciation Week: If You Think Your Job is Tough, Try Explaining Fractions
Teacher Appreciation Week?
The Strengths Multiplier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ironic, isn’t it?
We spend years stressing about standardized tests and report cards, but only one week is spent celebrating the people who make it all possible.
Frankly, it should be …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courage to Create to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.