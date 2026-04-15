Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Jennifer A Potter's avatar
Jennifer A Potter
9h

Great piece. I feel the energy.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Jill Reilly's avatar
Jill Reilly
10h

Love this! I shared a similar post this week about using the blank page of a sketchbook to name the rules shaping who you think you’re allowed to become.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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