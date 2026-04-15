You know the feeling. You’re standing in a stationery aisle, or a bookshop, or an airport convince store at 6am, and something about a particular notebook stops you. The weight of it in your hand. The satisfying resistance of the cover. You open it, smell the pages (you know you do), and for about thirty seconds you feel the particular quiet certainty that this one will be different.

Then it goes in the drawer with the others.

I’ve run Future Scripting workshops with over 400 people across five continents, and I can tell you the notebook was never the problem. I wish someone had told us this before, what to actually do with the blank page, beyond journaling our feelings or color-coding our habits. So the notebooks pile up, pristine and slightly accusatory, waiting for a purpose we never quite gave them.

Here’s what the neuroscience actually says: your brain doesn’t cleanly separate vivid imagination from lived experience. Write something in present-tense, sensory detail and your prefrontal cortex fires as though the scene is real. Your reticular activating system, the filter that decides what information is worth surfacing to your conscious mind, quietly reorganizes around what you’ve written. This is why Future Scripting works. You don’t just feel differently afterward. You start noticing different things. And what you notice shapes what you do next.

The notebook in your drawer isn’t a faulty productivity system. It’s an identity tool you haven’t opened yet.

I. The person you keep almost being

Write her down as if you’re describing someone you met at a dinner party, not someone you’re trying to become. What does she say when someone asks what she does, and she answers without the little qualifier at the end? What does she not bother explaining anymore? She’s not a fantasy. She’s a neural pathway you haven’t finished building, and your brain needs specific detail to build it.

II. The other life, written honestly

Most of the people drawn to this work are running two identities at once. The one that pays the bills and the one that keeps them up at night for entirely different reasons. Write both down, not as a conflict to resolve, but as a map. What does each one ask of you? What does each one give back? Somewhere in that gap is the version of you that doesn’t have to choose by pretending one of them doesn’t exist.

III. Tomorrow, already written

Not a plan. A future script memory. Write tomorrow in present tense. A specific conversation that landed. A decision you made without replaying it for an hour afterward. Your brain processes vivid written narrative as near-experience, which means what you script tonight, your RAS starts scanning for in the morning.

IV. The resignation letter to your old story

Not to a job. To the narrative you’ve been carrying. The one that says you’re not the kind of person who asks for more, or speaks first in the room, or believes the good thing is actually meant for you.

Write it formally. Dear ___. I’m writing to inform you that I resign. Sign it with today’s date. Your nervous system responds to ritual, and addressing an old identity as something separate from you sends a quiet signal that the tenure is over.

V. Evidence

A running list, added to daily, of proof that the new identity is already partly true. Not affirmations. Actual receipts.

Someone asked my opinion and I gave it without apologizing first. I noticed I was bored instead of scared. I sent the email before I was ready.

The prefrontal cortex builds identity from pattern recognition. You are, in meaningful part, what you document about yourself.

VI. Her ordinary Tuesday

Not the highlight reel. The regular Tuesday, six months from now, where you’re already the person. What does she eat for lunch? What’s the small problem she solves without it becoming a whole thing? What does she notice on the walk home that the current version of you walks straight past?

Specificity is what separates Future Scripting from wishful thinking. Peter Gollwitzer’s research on implementation intentions shows people who write detailed scenarios of a future state are two to three times more likely to act in alignment with it than people who set abstract goals. Vague visions don’t recalibrate your RAS. Granular ones do.

VII. The thing she stopped performing

Write a list of what the future version of you stopped doing. The apology she dropped from the beginning of sentences. The way she used to make herself slightly smaller in rooms where she was probably the most qualified person present. The habit of treating her own ideas as drafts until someone else said they were ready.

Identity change involves subtraction. Your brain needs to know what you’re releasing, not only what you’re building toward.

VIII. The origin story, same facts, different meaning

You didn’t fail to stay. You gathered enough information to know it was time to leave. You weren’t too much for the room. You were in the wrong one. You didn’t start late. You started when you actually had something to say.

James Pennebaker’s research at University of Texas at Austin found that rewriting personal narratives in writing produced measurable changes in behavior, health, and long-term outlook. The story you’ve been telling about your past is actively shaping what you believe is available to you right now. You’re allowed to edit it.

IX. One sentence she would never say

Write a sentence the old identity would never say out loud, then write the scene where the new one says it. Who’s in the room, what happens after, whether her voice shakes and whether she keeps talking anyway.

The distance between who you are now and who you’re becoming lives almost entirely in the sentences you haven’t let yourself say yet.

X. The next ten minutes

Right now, before you close this tab, before the moment passes and the day swallows it whole, pick one thing from this list and do it for ten minutes. Set a timer on your phone. Write badly. Write in a notebook you bought in 2022 that still has the price sticker on it.

If you’re not sure where to start, here’s what actually counts:

Block twenty minutes in your calendar right now, label it “notebook,” and treat it with the same seriousness you give a meeting you can’t cancel. Write the first sentence of your ordinary Tuesday. Write the one sentence she would say that you haven’t said yet. Write the resignation letter and sign it with today’s date.

Your nervous system doesn’t need a perfect plan. It needs a signal that you’re serious. Ten minutes of bad, honest writing sends that signal more clearly than six months of thinking about starting.

The notebook doesn’t need to be new. The pen doesn’t need to feel right. The version of you who’s waiting on the other side of ten bad, honest minutes has been patient long enough.

Loved this? Forward it to someone who has at least three empty notebooks and absolutely knows who she’s becoming.

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