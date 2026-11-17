Last week was one of those weeks that just refused to end…

It started with a walk-in hiring event where 900 people showed up, the most our team has ever interviewed in a day. The following day, my team sent an exit survey to 2,000 current employees by mistake. In 24 hours, we interviewed 900 people to join and, as far as 2,000 inboxes could tell, asked more than twice as many to leave.

Picture opening your work email and finding a survey at the top of your inbox, asking why you’re leaving.

If that was me, my heart would race, my breath would go shallow and my palms would sweat. And then the inner voice would start:

What on earth did I mess up this time? I’m getting fired. I’m a complete failure, and I never can get anything right.

The voice in my head would be sure I was the one getting fired. It had the paperwork backwards.

That got me thinking about limiting beliefs. Can you actually fire one? And if you can, what would its exit interview look like?

By the end of the week, I had my answer: a 15-minute writing exercise for firing the one thing in your life that has overstayed its welcome. You can do it tonight with a pen and paper.

Your Loudest Limiting Belief

Most of us carry one belief that speaks up every time we try to start something, and it keeps winning the argument:

“I don’t have enough time.”

“I never can get anything right.”

“Who do you think you are?”

“Everyone will find out I’m a fraud.”

“It’s too late for me.”

It sits in on every decision about starting and always sounds completely reasonable. For years it has had the final say, and nobody has asked it to explain itself.

So I wrote it an exit interview.

The Exercise (Do This Tonight)

You need a pen, paper and a 15-minute timer.

Step 1: Pick who’s getting fired (1 minute).

Finish this sentence:

“The voice that stops me from starting says ___.”

Choose the answer that showed up most this month, because a recent belief comes with recent scenes. Write it at the top of the page in quotation marks, word for word, the way it sounds in your head.

Today is its last day, and you’re running the exit interview. Write every answer in its voice: petty, defensive, a little smug. Let it be as rude as it really is.

Step 2: The interview (4 minutes).

Ask it five questions and write down what it says.

How long have you worked here? Who hired you, and when? What did you think your job was? What are you proudest of? Why are you really leaving?

Step 3: The handover (4 minutes).

Before it goes, it hands everything back.

The keys: the situations it had access to. The blank page, the publish button, the pricing page, the meeting where you wanted to speak up.

The passwords: the exact phrases that let it in.

The lies: every untrue thing it told you. Make it sign the bottom.

Step 4: The job posting (4 minutes).

Write the posting for its replacement: job title, reports to (you), duties, qualifications, never says (copy these from the passwords list), start date.

Step 5: Read it out loud (2 minutes).

Read the posting as if you’re hiring. Circle one duty the new voice starts this week, and write down the exact moment it gets its first chance: “Thursday morning, when I open the draft.”

What It Sounds Like

Here’s part of my own run with “I don’t have enough time.”

Who hired you, and when? “Everyone who ever said ‘must be nice to have free time.’ I was a group hire.”

What did you think your job was? “Keeping you realistic. Somebody had to tell you the book could wait until things calm down. Things never calm down, which is how I stayed employed.”

What are you proudest of? “The ‘someday’ folder. Fourteen ideas, all safe, and not one of them started.”

Why are you really leaving? “You wrote for twenty minutes before work on a Tuesday, and nothing fell apart. Frankly, it was humiliating.”

The keys it handed back: Sunday night, looking at the week’s calendar. Any day with more than two meetings. January first.

The passwords: “After this busy season.” “Twenty minutes won’t make a difference.” “There’s no point starting if you can’t finish.”

Signed: Not Enough Time, Senior Gatekeeper of Someday.

Its replacement is the Keeper of Small Windows.

Duties: spots the fifteen minutes before anyone else is awake and says “open the draft.” Counts the minutes I wrote, not the minutes I missed.

Start date: tomorrow at 4:45am, before I check my phone.

Why It Works

The exit interview gives your brain a different scene to rehearse. You hear the old belief as a separate voice, you take back the exact words it used to get in, and you write its replacement down to a start date. That’s why this exercise sits in the Write It step of Future Scripting™: write it first, live it second.

Future Scripting™ works from one idea: your nervous system believes what you write in detail. A limiting belief has had years of rehearsal, and every time “I don’t have enough time” won the argument, that path in your brain got a little more worn in, the way repetition wears in any habit.

The individual moves come from research on how people change the stories they tell about themselves.

Michael White and David Epston built narrative therapy on separating the person from the problem, giving the problem its own voice and tactics. The interview does the same thing. A belief with a job title and a last day is something you can question instead of obey.

Writing in the belief’s voice also gives you distance. Ethan Kross, author of Chatter, found that talking to yourself in the third person or by name lowers emotional reactivity. Writing the belief as a separate speaker stretches that idea, though Kross didn’t test this exercise directly.

Then there’s the start date. “Thursday morning, when I open the draft” is what Peter Gollwitzer calls an implementation intention. A concrete “when X happens, I will do Y” plan gets followed through more often than a general good intention.

Your Assignment (Tonight)

Do the interview tonight. Then come back and tell me in the comments: what’s your belief’s favorite password?

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P.S. If “I don’t have enough time” sounded familiar, my 21-day challenge, Rewrite Your Limiting Beliefs, Before They Rewrite You, starts with time, then moves on to love and money. It takes twenty minutes a day, and paid members get it at no extra cost.