Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Jessica Jones's avatar
Jessica Jones
11h

This so resonates with me. You wrote: “I didn’t write myself solving a funding problem. I wrote myself into being someone who solved problems creatively. The grant appeared because my brain was finally looking for it. But my brain only started looking because I’d spent twenty minutes rehearsing a different version of myself.” This very much reminds me of a story I heard during my psychodrama training, from somebody who trained with Jacob Moreno (the “father” of psychodrama). Moreno, as a young university student in Vienna, was a storyteller. He’d tell stories at a famous park in Vienna, and children would gather and listen—and spontaneously act out the tales. He noticed something important: when a timid child would act out a brave role in the story, that timid child henceforth became less of a timid child, and more of a brave child. The acting-out (or “writing-out”) of a role can change a person. I have seen this profound change over and over again in group psychodrama practice.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Haripriya's avatar
Haripriya
15h

Love this✨♥️

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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