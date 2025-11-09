Photo by Akn on Unsplash

I was sitting in my parked car outside my son’s school, engine running, heat blasting, and I couldn’t make myself go inside. Through the lit windows, I could see other parents filing into the auditorium. The winter performance had started thirty minutes ago.

I’d missed it. Again.

My hands were shaking—not from cold, but from the forty-five minutes I’d just spent on a conference call that “couldn’t wait.” The one my director pulled me into as I was literally walking out the door. The one where I sat in my car in the parking garage, coat on, keys in hand, mouthing “I’m sorry” to my reflection in the rearview mirror.

I could see the text from my partner on my phone: “He keeps looking for you.”

That’s when something broke. Not dramatically. Quietly.

I grabbed a napkin from my glove compartment and wrote one sentence: “What if I became the kind of parent who never missed another performance?”

That napkin—that one question—led to a 20-minute writing exercise six hours later. And six months after that, I walked out of corporate with a cardboard box and a completely different life ahead of me.

The Life I Was Living

6 AM calls with Asia. Back-to-back meetings until 6 PM. Evening calls with Europe until 11 PM.

I was managing a global project covering 35 countries and 6 languages, and somehow I’d become the person who could “do it.”

My director said it like it was a compliment: “You’re the only one who can do this.”

What he meant was: “You’re the only one who will.”

What kept me there? The Polish work ethic my parents drilled into me. The benefits. The decent pay. The fear that leaving meant failure. And honestly? Part of me liked being indispensable. That rush when someone needed me, when everything was on fire and I was the one with the extinguisher—it felt like proof I mattered.

But my son was six. And in his school art project—the assignment was “Draw Your Family”—he’d drawn me holding a phone, not looking at him.

That’s how he saw me. At six.

The night I missed his performance, after I finally went home at 9 PM to find him already asleep, I did something different.

The 20-Minute Exercise That Changed Everything

Instead of pouring a glass of wine and scrolling mindlessly through my phone, I grabbed a notebook and set a timer for 20 minutes.

I wrote that question again at the top of the page:

“What if I became the kind of parent who never missed another performance?”

And then I did something I’d never done before: I wrote a full scene from six months in the future—present tense, specific details, like I was already living it.

Not goals. Not a plan. Not a vision board.

A scene. Like a movie playing in my head that I was transcribing onto paper.

Here’s what I wrote:

“It’s Wednesday morning in December. I wake up at 7:30 AM without an alarm. No 6 AM calls. No emergency Slack messages.

I make pancakes while my son tells me about his dream. I’m not checking my phone. I’m not mentally preparing for a meeting. I’m just... here.

Later, we walk to his winter performance together. Front row. I watch him scan the audience, and when he sees me, his whole face lights up.

After, we get hot chocolate. He tells me he was nervous but seeing me there made it better. I realize I don’t remember the last time we had a full conversation where I wasn’t distracted.

That night, I tuck him in at 8:30. Not 9 or 10, after I’ve finished ‘just one more email.’ At 8:30. And when he asks me to read an extra chapter, I say yes because there’s nowhere else I need to be.”

I wrote for the full 20 minutes. I described what my bedroom looked like in the morning light. The exact words my son said. The texture of his hand in mine as we walked. How it felt to have a quiet mind.

I wrote about waking up without dread. About what I was wearing (comfortable clothes, not corporate armor). About the expression on my son’s face when he spotted me in the audience.

I made it so specific that my brain couldn’t tell the difference between imagination and memory.

Here’s what I didn’t expect: writing that scene made my brain start noticing every single opportunity to make it real.

It was like I’d given my subconscious a search query, and suddenly it was scanning my environment for matches.

What Happened in the Next 48 Hours

The first signal appeared within 48 hours.

Thursday morning, I was in the kitchen making coffee when I saw the company-wide email I usually deleted without reading: “Voluntary Separation Packages Available.”

Old me would have thought: “That’s not for me. I can’t afford to leave. What would I even do?”

But I’d just spent 20 minutes writing about being the parent who showed up. So instead, I thought: “What if this is my exit door?”

I clicked the email. Read the terms. The package was generous—six months salary, benefits continuation, outplacement services.

My hands shook on the mouse. I didn’t apply that day. I was terrified. But I saved the email.

The second signal came the following Tuesday when I realized I’d been checking my phone during every single interaction with my son—at breakfast, at bedtime, during homework. I wasn’t present. I was a human doing, not a human being.

I started leaving my phone in another room during dinner. Just 30 minutes. The first night, I checked it 11 times anyway. But by week two, I noticed something: my son talked more. Laughed more. Looked at me differently.

The third signal was a conversation with Mark, my colleague who’d been at the company for 15 years. I mentioned the buyout package, expecting him to tell me I was crazy.

Instead, he said: “I thought about it. But my kids are in high school now. They don’t really need me around the same way anymore. And honestly? I like the work. My youngest asked me last week if I was happy, and I realized... yeah, I actually am.”

It stopped me cold. Because I wasn’t happy. And my son was six. I had maybe 50 more performances like this before he stopped caring if I showed up.

That’s when I went back to the voluntary separation email and clicked “Apply.”

The Part No One Talks About

Two weeks after I submitted my application, I woke up at 3 AM in a full panic.

What the hell was I doing?

I was throwing away a six-figure salary, health insurance, a 401(k) match. For what? To “be present”? That sounded noble at 9 PM with a notebook, but at 3 AM it sounded like financial suicide.

I pulled up my budget spreadsheet. With the severance, I had six months of runway. But what came after that? I’d been an analyst and project manager for 12 years. That was my entire adult identity. Who was I without the title, the Outlook calendar, the constant emergencies that made me feel important?

My partner was supportive but worried. My parents—Polish immigrants who’d worked as teachers in Poland to give me opportunities—would see this as wasting everything they’d sacrificed for.

I almost withdrew my application.

What stopped me was my son’s school art project still sitting on the kitchen counter. Me with the phone. Not looking at him.

I let the application stand.

And then I did the exercise again.

This time, I wrote a different scene. Not about leaving corporate. About what I’d do with six months of severance. How I’d spend my days. What skills I already had that mattered outside of global project management. What I’d been studying on the side (executive coaching) that could become something real.

I wrote about conversations I’d have. Resources I’d use. People I’d reach out to.

Again, 20 minutes. Again, present tense. Again, so specific my brain thought it was a memory.

And again, opportunities started appearing.

What Happened Six Months Later

Six months after I wrote that first scene, I was picked for the voluntary separation package.

I walked out of that building on a Friday afternoon with a cardboard box full of corporate memories—a branded notebook, some awards I’d never displayed, my backup phone charger.

And I cried in my car for twenty minutes.

Not relief tears. Grief tears.

Because that job had been my identity. The person who could handle 35 countries and 6 languages. The one directors grabbed when everything was on fire. Losing that felt like cutting off a limb, even though I knew the limb was infected.

The following week was winter break. My son and I spent four full days together. We went to museums. We walked around the city. We had hot chocolate.

But it wasn’t all Instagram-perfect. The first two days, I was a mess. I kept phantom-checking my work email even though I didn’t have access anymore. I’d reach for my phone during every silence. My son asked me three times if I was okay.

On day three, we were at a museum, standing in front of an exhibit. I was reading the plaque when I realized he’d wandered off to look at something else.

I started to get anxious—the old “I need to monitor and control” instinct. Then I stopped. Took a breath. Watched him explore. He was fine. He’d come back when he was ready.

And he did. Five minutes later, he ran back and grabbed my hand. “Mom, come see this.”

Not “Mom, look at your phone.” Not “Mom, can you pay attention?” Just “come see this.”

That’s when I realized what I’d been missing. Not just performances. Not just bedtimes. But that moment when a kid’s face lights up because he wants to share something with you and he knows—actually knows—you’ll be there.

Three weeks later, it was time for my son’s spring performance.

I woke up at 7:30. Made pancakes while he told me about his dream. We walked to school together.

And I sat in the front row.

When he scanned the audience looking for me, his whole face lit up.

After the performance, we got hot chocolate—exactly like I’d written it six months earlier. He told me he’d been nervous but seeing me there made it better.

That night, after I tucked him in at 8:30, he said something that destroyed me in the best possible way.

“Mom? You seem different.”

“Different how?”

“Like you can hear me now.”

The scene I’d written in that notebook six months earlier? I was living it. Not perfectly. Not every single detail. But the feeling? The presence? The peace?

All of it was real.

The 20-minute exercise didn’t just help me imagine a different life. It rewired my brain to recognize the path toward it—and gave me the courage to take the first step.

Why This Exercise Works

Here’s what makes this different from typical goal-setting or visualization:

You’re not writing what you want. You’re writing what already is—six months from now.

Your brain doesn’t know the difference between a vividly imagined experience and a real memory. When you write in present tense, with sensory details, your subconscious accepts it as something that’s already happened.

That shifts everything.

Instead of “How do I get there?” your brain starts asking “How do I get back there?” And suddenly, opportunities you would have dismissed become obvious stepping stones.

The voluntary separation package was always in my inbox. I just couldn’t see it until I’d already lived the scene where I didn’t work there anymore.

The exercise works because it bypasses the part of your brain that says “that’s impossible” and activates the part that says “I remember this.”

When you remember something, you don’t question whether it’s possible. You just know it happened.

So your job isn’t to figure out the how. Your job is to write the scene so vividly that your brain goes: “Oh, I remember that day. Now let me scan the environment for anything that looks like the path back to that moment.”

Your Turn

If you’re sitting in your car right now—literally or figuratively—missing something that matters because work demanded it, I want you to know: you’re not stuck.

But you do need to write your scene.

Next Saturday (November, 15th, 2025) at 4 PM EST, I’m doing this exercise live with a small group.

Sixty minutes. We’re writing our future scenes together.

I’ll guide you through the exact process I used—the questions, the prompts, the specific details that make your brain believe it’s already real. Then we’ll write. And I’ll help you figure out what to do with what comes up.

That’s it. No fluff. Just the work.

It’s $47 and capped at 50 people because I want to actually help you, not talk at you.

Six months ago, you might have already written the scene you’re living today. You just didn’t know it yet.

So the real question is: what do you want to be living six months from now?

Save Your Spot

Bring a notebook.

I’ll take care of the rest.

