🇵🇱 The 21-Day Courage Lab

Transform Your Relationship with Your Past in 21 Days
🤔 If you've ever felt:
Stuck repeating the same patterns
Afraid to fully be yourself
Triggered by things that 'shouldn't' bother you
Like your past is controlling your present
Then this lab will change everything for you.
🎯 What You'll Experience:
Stop being triggered by old memories — they'll lose their emotional charge
Feel lighter and freer — like you've literally put down heavy baggage
Speak up without fear — your voice will feel stronger and more confident
Make decisions from clarity instead of old wounds — no more self-sabotage
Sleep better — your nervous system will finally relax
Feel proud of your story instead of ashamed — it becomes your strength
🧠 How It Works: Narrative Neuroplasticity™
When you rewrite painful memories through guided storytelling, you literally rewire your brain. Your nervous system stops reacting to the past and starts responding to the present. You become the author of your life instead of a victim of your history.
🌱 Your 21-Day Transformation Journey:
Week 1: You'll release the grip of old memories
Week 2: You'll discover your authentic voice
Week 3: You'll heal inherited family patterns
Week 4: You'll step into your power and create boldly
What You Receive as a Paid Member
21 Daily Letters from Poland — Real-time insights as I do this work myself
Daily Healing Prompts — Specific questions to unlock your breakthroughs
Weekly Courage Experiments — Simple actions that expand your comfort zone
Private Community — Support from others on the same journey
Join to become the author of your life in the next 21 days!
OR
Elect to participate in the Premium Lab at the one time price of $97: which includes Essential Lab + 1:1 coaching call and personal feedback on your breakthroughs.
Notes and slides from the kick off meeting + writing prompts
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courage to Create to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.