🇵🇱 The 21-Day Courage Lab

Transform Your Relationship with Your Past in 21 Days

🤔 If you've ever felt:

Stuck repeating the same patterns

Afraid to fully be yourself

Triggered by things that 'shouldn't' bother you

Like your past is controlling your present

Then this lab will change everything for you.

🎯 What You'll Experience:

Stop being triggered by old memories — they'll lose their emotional charge

Feel lighter and freer — like you've literally put down heavy baggage

Speak up without fear — your voice will feel stronger and more confident

Make decisions from clarity instead of old wounds — no more self-sabotage

Sleep better — your nervous system will finally relax

Feel proud of your story instead of ashamed — it becomes your strength

🧠 How It Works: Narrative Neuroplasticity™

When you rewrite painful memories through guided storytelling, you literally rewire your brain. Your nervous system stops reacting to the past and starts responding to the present. You become the author of your life instead of a victim of your history.

🌱 Your 21-Day Transformation Journey:

Week 1: You'll release the grip of old memories

Week 2: You'll discover your authentic voice

Week 3: You'll heal inherited family patterns

Week 4: You'll step into your power and create boldly

What You Receive as a Paid Member

21 Daily Letters from Poland — Real-time insights as I do this work myself

Daily Healing Prompts — Specific questions to unlock your breakthroughs

Weekly Courage Experiments — Simple actions that expand your comfort zone

Private Community — Support from others on the same journey

OR

Elect to participate in the Premium Lab at the one time price of $97: which includes Essential Lab + 1:1 coaching call and personal feedback on your breakthroughs.

Premium Lab

Notes and slides from the kick off meeting + writing prompts