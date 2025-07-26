Courage to Create

🇵🇱 The 21-Day Courage Lab

We started today!
Magdalena Ponurska
Jul 26, 2025
∙ Paid
2
1
Transform Your Relationship with Your Past in 21 Days

🤔 If you've ever felt:

  • Stuck repeating the same patterns

  • Afraid to fully be yourself

  • Triggered by things that 'shouldn't' bother you

  • Like your past is controlling your present

Then this lab will change everything for you.

🎯 What You'll Experience:

  • Stop being triggered by old memories — they'll lose their emotional charge

  • Feel lighter and freer — like you've literally put down heavy baggage

  • Speak up without fear — your voice will feel stronger and more confident

  • Make decisions from clarity instead of old wounds — no more self-sabotage

  • Sleep better — your nervous system will finally relax

  • Feel proud of your story instead of ashamed — it becomes your strength

🧠 How It Works: Narrative Neuroplasticity™

When you rewrite painful memories through guided storytelling, you literally rewire your brain. Your nervous system stops reacting to the past and starts responding to the present. You become the author of your life instead of a victim of your history.

🌱 Your 21-Day Transformation Journey:

Week 1: You'll release the grip of old memories

Week 2: You'll discover your authentic voice

Week 3: You'll heal inherited family patterns

Week 4: You'll step into your power and create boldly

What You Receive as a Paid Member

  • 21 Daily Letters from Poland — Real-time insights as I do this work myself

  • Daily Healing Prompts — Specific questions to unlock your breakthroughs

  • Weekly Courage Experiments — Simple actions that expand your comfort zone

  • Private Community — Support from others on the same journey

Join to become the author of your life in the next 21 days!

OR

Elect to participate in the Premium Lab at the one time price of $97: which includes Essential Lab + 1:1 coaching call and personal feedback on your breakthroughs.

Premium Lab

Notes and slides from the kick off meeting + writing prompts

