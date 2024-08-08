Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith
Aug 9, 2024

Love how you are building peer accountability by sharing in public and bringing the community along!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Sabrina Ahmed's avatar
Sabrina Ahmed
Aug 9, 2024

You're doing a great job holding the torch for us magdalena. I'll admit I'm not on top of all of this but the resources, ideas and community are driving us all forward from where we were.

That's such a win!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture