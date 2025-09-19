CANVA made

3:17 AM

I’m watching a stranger make overnight oats in her $3,000 kitchen while her toddler eats organic blueberries.

My sink? Full of dishes from three days ago.

My kid? Pop-Tarts for breakfast.

Again. It’s 3:17 AM.

I’m lying in bed, mascara on the pillowcase, hating this woman I’ve never met with the intensity of a thousand suns.

She has 847 comments calling her “inspiring.” I have a growing certainty that I’m failing at everything.

The algorithm serves me another hit:

A 25-year-old entrepreneur with a “7-figure launch” from her Bali co-working space. A fitness influencer up at 4:30 AM because winners don’t sleep in.

By 3:45, I’m googling “signs of adult ADHD” because clearly something in my brain is broken.

That’s when it hits me:

I’m not just watching other people’s lives anymore.

I’m haunting them.

Like a digital ghost, floating through strangers’ highlight reels, looking for proof of my own inadequacy.

And I’m a life coach.

The Confessions We Don’t Post

Ania told me the truth first.

“I spent four hours yesterday watching TikToks of people organizing their closets,” she admitted during our call, phone face-down but still within reach.

“Four hours. I don’t even have enough clothes to organize. Then I saw this girl, she can’t be older than 22, with the perfect apartment, perfect lighting, perfect skin. I started sobbing in my bathroom because my face wash comes from CVS.”

She laughed, the kind of laugh people do right before they cry.

“What’s wrong with me?” she whispered. “Why can’t I just be… normal?”

And I realized this epidemic of self-doubt isn’t happening in therapy offices or coffee shops where people talk about real problems.

It’s happening at 2 AM in our beds, on lunch breaks in bathroom stalls, in the quiet moments when our phones feed us poison disguised as inspiration.

The Algorithm Knows What Hurts You

Hans showed up to his session looking like he’d been hit by emotional shrapnel.

“I made the mistake of checking LinkedIn before coffee,” he said. “Some guy from my MBA program got promoted to VP at Goldman. Two years younger than me.”

His voice cracked.

“The algorithm decided to mess with me and showed me five more dream-job posts before I even finished my toast. By the time I closed the app, I felt like I needed to apologize to the universe for existing.”

Here’s what Hans didn’t know: the algorithm isn’t neutral.

Every click teaches it what wounds you have. Every pause shows it where to press harder next time. Here’s the real translation:

Your feed is an emotional slot machine. And the house always wins.

The Breaking Point

Mirka whispered her confession like someone might be listening.

“I’ve started having imaginary arguments with people on Instagram,” she said. “Some woman posts a gratitude list every morning. It’s so perfect it makes me furious. Like, oh, you’re grateful for your morning latte? I’m grateful I remembered to brush my teeth today.”

We laughed. But it wasn’t funny.

Because the comparison game doesn’t just make us feel inadequate. It makes us bitter. Resentful. Like we’ve been psychologically waterboarded by other people’s happiness until we can’t remember what our own values look like anymore.

The Experiment That Changed Everything

Two weeks ago, I gave Ania an assignment I was secretly giving myself: delete all social media apps for seven days.

Not deactivate. Delete.

“But what if there’s an emergency?” she asked.

“What emergency,” I said, “has ever been solved by an Instagram story?”

Day one: phantom vibrations, constant muscle memory grabs for the phone.

Day two: “I typed instagram.com into my fridge. Send help.”

Day three: “When’s the last time I did something just for me?”

Day seven: “I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for months and finally remembered how to exhale.”

What the Platforms Steal

When Ania came back after her week offline, she looked different.

Not perfect; just real.

“I realized I don’t even know what I want anymore,” she said. “I’ve been so busy consuming everyone else’s dreams, I forgot to ask myself about mine.”

She paused.

“I sat in my garden for three hours yesterday. Just sat there. No photos. No captions. No audience. I remembered I actually love gardening.”

This is what the platforms take:

The ability to know our own minds.

To feel something without curating it.

To live a moment without performing it.

I call this: forgetting who we are when nobody’s watching.

The Plot Twist

“But won’t I miss out on everything if I log off?” Ania asked.

Here’s the twist:

The life you’re afraid of missing by logging off?

You’re already missing it by staying logged on.

The University of Pennsylvania ran a study: people limited social media to 30 minutes a day for one week. Just one week.

The results? Dramatically lower loneliness, depression, and FOMO.

Not after months of digital detox. After seven days of remembering they had a life outside the feed.

The Revolution Will Not Be Livestreamed

Last year, I deleted Instagram while sitting in a coffee shop.

The woman at the next table was photographing her latte from six different angles. Her coffee got cold while she edited the photo. She never actually drank it.

Your life is happening right now. While you’re trying to prove to strangers that it’s happening.

Nothing Was Ever Wrong With You

If you’ve been asking, “What’s wrong with me?” after another late-night scroll session, here’s your answer:

Nothing.

You’ve just been drowning in other people’s advertisements for their lives while forgetting to live your own.

The question isn’t “What’s wrong with me?”

The question is:

“What would I discover about myself if I stopped looking for myself in other people’s posts?”

Try it. Delete the apps. Not forever. Just long enough to remember your life doesn’t need an audience to matter.

Because nothing was ever wrong with you.

You were just looking for yourself in all the wrong places.

