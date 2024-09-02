Screen shot by the author. Our 6 week challenge in Notion

Fifteen writers.

One audacious goal: 777 paid Substack subscribers.

Six weeks of weekly working sessions.

We had all signed up for this experiment, eager to unlock the secrets of building a successful Substack community.

The Verdict

The results are in. A collective gasp echos through the virtual room.

We have amassed a grand total of… 25 paid subscribers.

A wave of disappointment washed over us.

Had we failed?

But wait. A second number flashed on the screen. 1,600 subscribers.

Not paid, but subscribers nonetheless. Our collective jaws dropped.

The Science of Success (and Failure)

Redefining Failure: In the world of business, failure is often defined as the inability to meet a predetermined goal. But what if we redefine failure? What if we measure success not just by the numbers, but also by the lessons learned, the skills acquired, and the community built?

The Power of Community: Research shows that a sense of community is crucial for motivation and success. Our group of 15 writers had formed a strong bond, supporting and encouraging each other throughout the challenge. This sense of community had propelled us forward, even when the numbers weren't in our favor.

The Importance of Setting Goals: Goal-setting theory suggests that specific and challenging goals lead to higher performance. Our ambitious goal of 777 paid subscribers had pushed us to step outside our comfort zones and experiment with new strategies.

The Unexpected Triumph

From Disappointment to Celebration: Our initial disappointment quickly turned into celebration. We had not reached our paid subscriber goal, but we had built a thriving community of 1,600 engaged readers. This was an achievement in itself.

The Power of Free Content: We had learned the power of free content in attracting and engaging an audience. Our free articles, blog posts, and social media updates had resonated with readers, drawing them into our world and fostering a sense of loyalty.

The Long Game: We had also learned the importance of playing the long game. Building a successful Substack community takes time and patience. Our 1,600 subscribers were a testament to the power of consistent effort and dedication.

Lessons Learned

Embrace the Unexpected: The 777 Substack Subscriber Challenge had taught us to embrace the unexpected. Sometimes, the most valuable outcomes are not the ones we initially set out to achieve.

Focus on Value: We had learned to focus on providing value to our readers. By consistently delivering high-quality content, we had earned their trust and loyalty.

Community is Key: We had discovered the power of community in fostering motivation and support. Our group of 15 writers had become a source of inspiration and encouragement.

Celebrate Small Wins: We had learned to celebrate small wins along the way. Each new subscriber, each positive comment, and each shared article was a step in the right direction.

The Verdict

As the facilitator of this experiment, I can confidently say that we did not fail. We exceeded expectations in ways we hadn't even imagined. We built a thriving community, learned valuable lessons, and laid the foundation for future success.

The 777 Substack Subscriber Challenge was not just about the numbers. It was about growth, connection, and the pursuit of a shared passion. And in that regard, we were all winners.

Epilogue

The 777 Substack Subscriber Challenge may be over, but our journey as writers and entrepreneurs continues. We are armed with new knowledge, a supportive community, and a renewed sense of purpose. The future is bright, and we are ready to embrace whatever challenges and opportunities come our way.

Remember:

Success is not just about the numbers.

Community is crucial for motivation and support.

Focus on providing value to your audience.

Embrace the unexpected and celebrate small wins.

The journey is just as important as the destination.

So, did we fail? Absolutely not. We triumphed in ways that mattered most.

The next 4 week challenge starts Saturday, September 14th, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST. We meet every week. Recordings are available for paid subscribers.

You can join the 4 week Substack Challenge below:

I WANT TO JOIN THE CHALLANGE

Share The Connected Community