Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
5hEdited

@Magdalena Ponurska - Thank you for this rather engaging conversation with @Dina Bell-Laroche . Her story is powerful. I remember watching her Live on Substack and was struck by the way she spoke to grief as a complex, essential part of being human. What resonated most for me was her framing of grief not only as personal but also as a societal experience. There’s something innately human in how she weaves storytelling, ritual and leadership into a framework that honors grief as transformative, rather than something taboo or unspeakable. We need more voices like hers disrupting our grief-phobic culture and giving people permission to name what has long gone unnamed. This is soul-healing work and it very much aligns with how I see transformation unfolding in relation to our health and wellbeing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture