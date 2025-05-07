Courage to Create

This is such a heartfelt and inspiring piece, Magdelena, giving us a glimpse into your inner child. I believe everyone experiences such emotional moments, but only a few brave ones like you share them with others with courage. Your self-talk is powerful, showing the communication gap between our minds and bodies. Listening to the body is wise. They speak different languages. The body speaks to us with emotions, feelings, instincts, impulses, and intuition. The mind communicates to us with thoughts. They are all interrelated, as the body and mind are tightly connected. From my experience, crying can be therepeutic as it is a coping and healing mechanism of the body embedded in our biology. Crying is not weakness at all; on the contrary, it shows your strength. Thank you for articulating your thoughts and feelings so beautifully and turning this story into a practical learning piece. I wish you the best in this healing journey. 🌹❤️🌟🙏

This is deeply emotional.

Thank you for sharing.

Honestly, to tell. I sometimes look for real inspiration - I watch Netflix to find documentaries, but the daily courage and will to live and overcome failure is inspiring.

Your story felt like I was witnessing it myself.

Seems it is my story at times.

