Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Sara Mani's avatar
Sara Mani
1d

I really liked the distinction between encouragement and evidence. Reassurance can disappear so quickly, but it is much harder for the inner critic to argue with a clear record of what has actually happened. I think the harder part is continuing to return to the evidence when the same fear comes back, instead of expecting one good experience to silence it for good.

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2 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
Sophie Dowse's avatar
Sophie Dowse
21h

That is almost a textbook memory consolidation practice. Love it!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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