Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Esbenshade's avatar
Karen Esbenshade
Sep 20

Listening to my heart’s intuition is what keeps me going. If it were up to my mind it would sabotage all my efforts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl O Art's avatar
Cheryl O Art
Sep 20

I have been working on listening to my heart more, and am making some decisions based on that. Thank you for the encouragement to continue in that way. And - nice to meet you on here. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture