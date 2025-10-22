Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Minardi's avatar
Kathy Minardi
10h

I am so happy that you are describing about your courageous childhood. It is truly helping us all in our leadership work. It takes courage to share this and it is such a gift to us all.

Kathy MInardi

Whole School Leadership Institute

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Carine Möller's avatar
Carine Möller
13h

I loved this 🫶

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture