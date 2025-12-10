Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Lipinski's avatar
Tom Lipinski
10h

More great thoughts about writing. You may or may not have noticed I stopped too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Wilco's avatar
Wilco
9h

Magdalena, a question about identity drift: is there a positive opposite of that?

Like, when you don't have it (anymore), but actually move through changes with ease. Also, if you find rest and calmness in vulnerability.

Does it have a word? And what would you notice in the brain? Which parts light up? What connections are increased?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture