Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
2d

Magdalena - Love this! Working with the negative resistance and finding a way to keep moving forward with our dreams, writing or otherwise. To not let someone else get in the way of finding our own voice and writing it down in the course of our lives.

Thank you!

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3 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
2d

You have never fished anything.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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