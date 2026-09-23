Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yannis Helios's avatar
Yannis Helios
1h

Over 15 years I have journaled countless ideas many things that with some development can help someone.

I have old articles that they are valuable to someone too.

You are right, my best work is present and my mind ignores it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture