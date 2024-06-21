I'd always been a leadership nerd, obsessed with the alchemy that transformed groups into high-performing teams.

Strategy, structure, skills –I’d mastered them all.

But something fundamental was missing.

The realization hit me like a thunderclap: on all of our projects, we were focusing on the mechanics, not the humanity.

That’s when I remembered PERMA, Dr. Martin Seligman's brainchild, the bedrock of positive psychology.

A framework for cultivating well-being and a blueprint for building resilient, thriving teams.

The Spark Plug: Positive Emotions

"Positive emotions," Seligman explained, "aren't just fleeting moments of happiness. They're the fuel that ignites creativity, broadens our thinking, and builds resilience."

But how do you inject joy into a corporate environment? I remembered a particularly challenging project, deadlines looming like storm clouds, morale sinking faster than a stone. Negativity was a virus, spreading through our team with alarming speed.

I decided to try something radical. I started each meeting with a gratitude exercise. We didn't talk about spreadsheets or budgets; we talked about what we were thankful for. A supportive colleague, a small victory, even a decent cup of coffee. It was simple, almost absurdly so. But something shifted. The air lightened. We remembered our strengths, the camaraderie that bound us together. We weren't just colleagues; we were humans, sharing a moment of genuine connection.

The science backs this up; studies show that positive emotions release dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that enhance cognitive function and boost creativity. We were rewiring our brains, one grateful thought at a time.

The Flow State: Engagement

Then there was engagement. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi’s concept of "flow," that state of complete immersion where time dissolves and we’re performing at our peak. It's that feeling of being so engrossed in a task that you lose yourself, becoming one with the work. I wanted to create that environment for my team.

"Flow," Csikszentmihalyi argued, "occurs when the challenge of a task perfectly matches our skill level." Too easy and we’re bored; too difficult, and we’re overwhelmed. I implemented "focus blocks," dedicated periods of deep work, free from distractions. No notifications, no interruptions, just pure, unadulterated focus.

The results were astounding. Productivity skyrocketed, and the quality of our work improved dramatically. We weren’t just working; we were living in our work, experiencing that rare, precious state of flow.

The Glue: Relationships

Humans are social creatures, wired for connection. Strong relationships are the bedrock of any successful team. They provide support, trust, and a sense of belonging. I thought back to the best teams I’d been a part of; it wasn’t the strategies or the skills that stood out; it was the camaraderie, the shared laughter, the genuine connection.

We started having virtual coffee breaks, team lunches, after-work gatherings. These weren’t just social events; they were investments in our collective well-being. We celebrated each other’s successes, supported each other through failures, and built bonds that transcended the workplace. Oxytocin, the “love hormone,” was flowing, strengthening our connections and fostering trust. The science was clear: strong relationships weren’t just nice to have; they were essential for our survival and success.

The North Star: Meaning

"Why do we do what we do?" That's the question that gets to the heart of meaning, the North Star that guides our work. When we feel that our work is meaningful, we’re more motivated, engaged, and resilient. I remembered a project that had sucked the soul out of our team. The work was tedious, the deadlines were unrealistic, and the overall goal felt meaningless. Morale plummeted, and turnover skyrocketed.

I met with each team member individually, listening to their personal values and aspirations. We then reframed the project’s goals, aligning them with these values. It wasn’t a magic bullet, but it made a significant difference. People started to see the bigger picture, to understand how their work was contributing to something meaningful. They weren’t just cogs in a machine; they were architects of change.

The Fuel: Achievements

We all crave a sense of accomplishment. Achieving our goals, big or small, fuels our motivation and propels us forward. I learned the importance of setting clear, challenging, and achievable goals. It wasn’t just about ticking boxes; it was about creating opportunities for my team to grow, learn, and feel a sense of pride in their work.

We broke down large projects into smaller, more manageable tasks, creating a sense of momentum and providing regular opportunities for celebration and recognition. We also encouraged personal development goals, whether it was mastering a new skill, attending a conference, or mentoring a colleague. We weren’t just working; we were growing and evolving, becoming the best versions of ourselves. Dopamine, the “reward chemical,” was released with each milestone, reinforcing our motivation and driving us forward.

The PERMA-nent Pursuit

Integrating PERMA into our leadership style wasn’t a quick fix; it was a long-term commitment. It required self-reflection, experimentation, and a willingness to adapt. But the rewards were worth it. We weren’t just building a happier workplace; we were building a foundation for sustained success.

We embraced the unexpected, learning that setbacks weren’t the end but simply stepping stones on the path to success. We witnessed the ripple effect of PERMA, seeing our team transform from disengaged and dispirited to energized and enthusiastic. We saw individuals discover their passions, develop their skills, and achieve their full potential. And we saw our organization become a magnet for top talent, innovation, and growth.

As we navigate the complexities of the “new world," the need for PERMA leadership has never been greater. We’re facing unprecedented challenges, from climate change to social unrest to technological disruption. These challenges require leaders who can inspire hope, foster collaboration, and build resilience. PERMA provides a framework for doing just that. It’s a reminder that leadership isn’t just about achieving goals; it’s about creating a better world.

So, what are you waiting for? Start small. Implement one element of PERMA this week. Experiment, observe, and adapt.

Here are a few ideas:

Start your next team meeting with a quick gratitude exercise.

Implement a 25-minute "focus block" this week.

Schedule a virtual coffee break with a colleague.

Ask a team member about their personal career goals.

Publicly acknowledge a team member's accomplishment.

