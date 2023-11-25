The Procrastination Trap
Overcoming Procrastination After 50
I’m over 50, and yet, here I am, falling prey to its sly tactics.
Let me share my journey, not as a tale of woe, but as a testament to the power of understanding and overcoming this universal adversary.
The Procrastination Trap
My task is straightforward: memorize and deliver scripts for six segments of a training program I deeply respect and eagerly antic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courage to Create to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.