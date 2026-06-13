Recipe: A Rewired Brain

Serves: one tired person who is done waiting to feel ready

Prep time: 20 minutes a day

Cook time: about three weeks before it stops tasting like effort

Difficulty: easier than you think, harder than you hoped

Ingredients

1 small behavior, chosen honestly

1 pen and 1 notebook, handwriting only you can read is fine

20 minutes, stolen from anywhere (parking lots work, I’ve tested this extensively)

A generous handful of imperfect mornings

Zero motivation required

Discomfort, to taste (you’ll have plenty, don’t worry)

Do not substitute: willpower for repetition. Your brain does not respond to longing. It responds to what you hand it to repeat. Vision boards propped against the kettle have been tested and do not bind the mixture.

Instructions

Choose the behavior, not the outcome. Pick the smallest honest action that belongs to the person you want to become. Measure it precisely. “Write before anyone else is awake” is a real quantity. “Become a writer someday” is not. Write it down by hand, in the present tense, in detail. This step activates everything. Your nervous system believes what you write in detail, the same way dough only rises when you actually add the yeast. Your pen is your permission slip. Act as though it has already happened. Take one action today that the future version of you would take. Do not wait for the identity to arrive first. The action goes in before the belief, always. Wrong order and the whole thing collapses. Repeat daily. Do not open the oven to check. Week one will feel like friction. Week three will feel familiar. Somewhere after that it becomes automatic, and most people quit right before that point, while the road was still setting. If it still feels hard, that is not a failed recipe. That is construction.

Chef’s notes

The first batches will be cold and awkward and full of the suspicion that you’re wasting your time. Mine were made in a car park, engine off, notebook on the steering wheel. Eighteen months later, a community of under a thousand readers had grown to nearly seven thousand. Not one of those mornings felt inspiring. That was never the point.

Warning

This recipe also works in reverse, and your brain is already cooking something. Scroll first thing every morning and you are practicing distraction. Replay the worst-case scenario and you are perfecting dread. The brain strengthens whatever you repeat, full stop. So the real question is not whether you can change. It’s this: what are you rehearsing every day without realizing it?

You may as well cook on purpose.

Courage To Create The Recipe For Rewiring Your Brain (serves One Tired Person) 147KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

P.S. My next workshop guides you through “cooking on purpose” Paid members get free seats.

📅 June 21, 2026 · 4:00 PM EST · 75 minutes · $57 (Free for paid subscribers)

Rewrite & Rewire